Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recommended the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana in 2019 and 2021 — the years in which the biennial state budget was passed since he was elected.
Evers’ 2019 proposal presented a medical marijuana program and the decriminalization of small amounts of the substance, while his 2021 plan proposed legalizing recreational use. Republican lawmakers rejected both, removing them from the budgets.
In 2022, Republicans filed a limited medical cannabis measure, but the bill did not make it past the hearing stage.
In fall 2022, Evers said he plans to propose legalization once again for the 2023-25 budget. His office estimated the state would earn about $165 million from legalization in the second year of the budget. The governor said he would use the revenue to fund initiatives related to K-12 education, community development and medical care.
Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site.
You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules.
Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”
Jacob Alabab-Moser joined as Wisconsin Watch’s fact checker in September 2022, as part of the effort by The Gigafact Project in partnership with different state-level news outlets to combat misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections. Jacob has several years of experience as a fact checker and research assistant at a variety of organizations, including at The Gigafact Project. He holds a BA from Brown University and is pursuing a MSc from the London School of Economics and Political Science.