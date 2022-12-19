Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recommended the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana in 2019 and 2021 — the years in which the biennial state budget was passed since he was elected. 

Evers’ 2019 proposal presented a medical marijuana program and the decriminalization of small amounts of the substance, while his 2021 plan proposed legalizing recreational use. Republican lawmakers rejected both, removing them from the budgets. 

In 2022, Republicans filed a limited medical cannabis measure, but the bill did not make it past the hearing stage. 

In fall 2022, Evers said he plans to propose legalization once again for the 2023-25 budget. His office estimated the state would earn about $165 million from legalization in the second year of the budget. The governor said he would use the revenue to fund initiatives related to K-12 education, community development and medical care.

