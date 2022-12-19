Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recommended the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana in 2019 and 2021 — the years in which the biennial state budget was passed since he was elected.

Evers’ 2019 proposal presented a medical marijuana program and the decriminalization of small amounts of the substance, while his 2021 plan proposed legalizing recreational use. Republican lawmakers rejected both, removing them from the budgets.

In 2022, Republicans filed a limited medical cannabis measure, but the bill did not make it past the hearing stage.

In fall 2022, Evers said he plans to propose legalization once again for the 2023-25 budget. His office estimated the state would earn about $165 million from legalization in the second year of the budget. The governor said he would use the revenue to fund initiatives related to K-12 education, community development and medical care.

Sources

Wisconsin Department of Administration2019–21 Wisconsin executive budget

State of WisconsinPress release: Gov. Evers proposes legalizing marijuana, investing portion of revenue in equity initiatives and rural schools

Wisconsin State Legislature2021 Senate Bill 1034

Marijuana MomentWisconsin governor pledges to put marijuana legalization In upcoming budget after voters approve reform on the ballot

Milwaukee Journal SentinelEvers wants to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin; challenger Michels wants it to stay banned

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Is marijuana legalization included in Wisconsin’s proposed budget every year? <h1>Is marijuana legalization included in Wisconsin’s proposed budget every year?</h1> <p class="byline">by Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />December 19, 2022</p> <br /> <h2>Yes.</h2> <p>Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recommended the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana in 2019 and 2021 — the years in which the biennial state budget was passed since he was elected. </p> <p>Evers' 2019 proposal presented a medical marijuana program and the decriminalization of small amounts of the substance, while his 2021 plan proposed legalizing recreational use. Republican lawmakers rejected both, removing them from the budgets. </p> <p>In 2022, Republicans filed a limited medical cannabis measure, but the bill did not make it past the hearing stage. </p> <p>In fall 2022, Evers said he plans to propose legalization once again for the 2023-25 budget. His office estimated the state would earn about $165 million from legalization in the second year of the budget. The governor said he would use the revenue to fund initiatives related to K-12 education, community development and medical care.</p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Wisconsin Department of Administration<a href="https://doa.wi.gov/budget/SBO/2019-21%20Executive%20Budget%20Complete%20Document.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">2019–21 Wisconsin executive budget</a></p> <p>State of Wisconsin<a href="https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIGOV/bulletins/2bfca49" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Press release: Gov. Evers proposes legalizing marijuana, investing portion of revenue in equity initiatives and rural schools</a></p> <p>Wisconsin State Legislature<a href="https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/proposals/sb1034" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">2021 Senate Bill 1034</a></p> <p>Marijuana Moment<a href="https://www.marijuanamoment.net/wisconsin-governor-pledges-to-put-marijuana-legalization-in-upcoming-budget-after-voters-approve-reform-on-the-ballot/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Wisconsin governor pledges to put marijuana legalization In upcoming budget after voters approve reform on the ballot</a></p> <p>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel<a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2022/09/15/evers-wants-legalize-marijuana-wisconsin-michels-against/10388564002/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Evers wants to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin; challenger Michels wants it to stay banned</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/12/is-marijuana-legalization-included-in-wisconsins-proposed-budget-every-year/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1274533&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>