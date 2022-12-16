Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau said the Department of Administration should “increase the transparency and clarity” about how the state allocates federal funding.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the authority to spend the money through the DOA. Republicans are pushing a constitutional amendment to give lawmakers authority over the spending.

The report said the DOA and governor’s office did not provide details about the decisions to allocate $412.6 million toward nine programs, beyond already public information like press releases.

The audit agency said the department should document how funding decisions are made and include details about future spending on a website.

Wisconsin has about $1.8 billion in federal money remaining, and the DOA has plans for using most of the funds.

The DOA responded that there was a need for “expediency” to respond to the pandemic and economy.

Sources

Wisconsin Legislature: Decisions About the Use of Supplemental Federal Funds: Department of Administration

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Assembly has approved a constitutional amendment giving the Republican-controlled Legislature power over federal funds

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Did auditors say Tony Evers should be more transparent about distributing federal funding? <h1>Did auditors say Tony Evers should be more transparent about distributing federal funding?</h1> <p class="byline">by Hope Karnopp / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />December 16, 2022</p> <br /> <h2>Yes.</h2> <p>A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau said the Department of Administration should "increase the transparency and clarity" about how the state allocates federal funding. </p> <p>Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the authority to spend the money through the DOA. Republicans are pushing a constitutional amendment to give lawmakers authority over the spending.</p> <p>The report said the DOA and governor's office did not provide details about the decisions to allocate $412.6 million toward nine programs, beyond already public information like press releases.</p> <p>The audit agency said the department should document how funding decisions are made and include details about future spending on a website.</p> <p>Wisconsin has about $1.8 billion in federal money remaining, and the DOA has plans for using most of the funds.</p> <p>The DOA responded that there was a need for "expediency" to respond to the pandemic and economy.</p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Wisconsin Legislature: <a href="https://legis.wisconsin.gov/lab/media/3515/22-23full_569353.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Decisions About the Use of Supplemental Federal Funds: Department of Administration</a></p> <p>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2022/02/23/wisconsin-assembly-advances-measure-giving-legislature-power-over-federal-funds/6914914001/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">The Assembly has approved a constitutional amendment giving the Republican-controlled Legislature power over federal funds</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/12/did-auditors-say-tony-evers-should-be-more-transparent-about-distributing-federal-funding/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1274454&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>