Every December I have the great pleasure of creating a roundup of Wisconsin Watch’s best photos of the year. As I go through the process of reviewing our photo archive, I am always amazed by the depth and breadth of stories we have produced, as well as the visuals we have made to amplify that reporting.
Every story that Wisconsin Watch produces starts with a planning session that includes how we can further our reader’s understanding of complex issues through visual storytelling.
To bring our readers the most compelling images, we travel across the state using a combination of staff photographers, photo interns, freelance photojournalists and partners at other news organizations. Most importantly, we strive to be thoughtful and compassionate at all stages of the process: from concept to photography to editing and finally, when writing the caption.
This past year we crisscrossed the state from Bayfield to La Crosse to Milwaukee covering issues including democracy, environmental problems, reproductive rights and food insecurity. We produced and sourced visuals for the seven- part investigative podcast Open and Shut. We used a drone to photograph a Lake Michigan seawall built by Concordia University that was having unintended negative impacts on nearby shoreline. And we expanded our coverage outside of Wisconsin to Illinois and Iowa as part of our partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk.
We hope you enjoy this work as much as we did creating it!
Amruddin, Lamha and Seema Nabizada were some of the 76,000 Afghans evacuated to the United States in August 2021. They are is pictured in Rockville, Md., on Feb, 22, 2022 after being resettled to Maryland, despite having family who were resettled 120 miles away in Virginia. (Eman Mohammed for Wisconsin Watch)
Coburn Dukehart is the Associate Director at Wisconsin Watch. She joined the organization in 2015 as the Digital and Multimedia Director. She is currently head of product and audience, directs visual and digital strategy; creates visual content; manages digital assets and trains student and professional journalists. Dukehart previously was a senior photo editor at National Geographic, picture and multimedia editor at NPR, and a photo editor at USATODAY.com and washingtonpost.com. She has received numerous awards from the Milwaukee Press Club, National Press Photographers Association, Pictures of the Year International and the White House News Photographers Association.