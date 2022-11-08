Wisconsin voters hit the polls on Tuesday to decide a set of elections that could reshape power in Wisconsin and nationwide. Those include races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state Senate and Assembly.
The state-level results will determine whether Republicans and Democrats continue to split power in Madison, where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a record number of bills passed by the Republican-majority Legislature. A win by businessman Tim Michels, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, would give Republicans smooth sailing in adopting their priorities.
The outcome of that race could shape policy on a range of issues, including election rules, tax policy, abortion access, education funding and how schools address race and gender.
At the federal level, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson seeks to fend off Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat vying to become Wisconsin’s first Black U.S senator. It’s among a few competitive races that will determine whether Republicans retake a 50/50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes for Democrats.
The statewide races were expected to be close in Wisconsin, which has been a swing state for more than a half-century.
Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites had already voted ahead of Election Day. As of Tuesday morning, at least 741,795 had voted early via mail or in person, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Wisconsin’s early voting turnout for the 2022 midterm elections surpassed the last midterm election in 2018, when 547,954 voters cast ballots before Election Day — a 35% increase.
Wisconsin law requires employers to offer up to three hours of time off to vote on Election Day when employees request it beforehand.
Wisconsinites will need to wait on the results. Unlike most states that begin processing ballots earlier, no ballots cast in Wisconsin — including absentee ballots returned weeks ago — could be counted before Election Day polls opened at 7 a.m. Processing delays have led to long waits for ballot results in Milwaukee during past elections and false accusations of late-night absentee “ballot dumps” to favor Democrats. Bipartisan legislation to allow for earlier counting has failed to gain traction in the Legislature.
The election unfolds as some Republicans still dispute Trump’s 2020 election loss, prompting questions about whether they would accept undesired results in 2022. Although multiple reviews and recounts confirmed Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin, a recent Marquette Law School Poll found that 60% of Wisconsin Republicans continued to doubt the 2020 election.
Here are scenes and dispatches from Election Day.