Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wisconsin voters hit the polls on Tuesday to decide a set of elections that could reshape power in Wisconsin and nationwide. Those include races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state Senate and Assembly.

The state-level results will determine whether Republicans and Democrats continue to split power in Madison, where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a record number of bills passed by the Republican-majority Legislature. A win by businessman Tim Michels, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, would give Republicans smooth sailing in adopting their priorities.

The outcome of that race could shape policy on a range of issues, including election rules, tax policy, abortion access, education funding and how schools address race and gender.

At the federal level, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson seeks to fend off Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat vying to become Wisconsin’s first Black U.S senator. It’s among a few competitive races that will determine whether Republicans retake a 50/50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes for Democrats.

The statewide races were expected to be close in Wisconsin, which has been a swing state for more than a half-century.

Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites had already voted ahead of Election Day. As of Tuesday morning, at least 741,795 had voted early via mail or in person, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Wisconsin’s early voting turnout for the 2022 midterm elections surpassed the last midterm election in 2018, when 547,954 voters cast ballots before Election Day — a 35% increase.

Wisconsin law requires employers to offer up to three hours of time off to vote on Election Day when employees request it beforehand.

Wisconsinites will need to wait on the results. Unlike most states that begin processing ballots earlier, no ballots cast in Wisconsin — including absentee ballots returned weeks ago — could be counted before Election Day polls opened at 7 a.m. Processing delays have led to long waits for ballot results in Milwaukee during past elections and false accusations of late-night absentee “ballot dumps” to favor Democrats. Bipartisan legislation to allow for earlier counting has failed to gain traction in the Legislature.

The election unfolds as some Republicans still dispute Trump’s 2020 election loss, prompting questions about whether they would accept undesired results in 2022. Although multiple reviews and recounts confirmed Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin, a recent Marquette Law School Poll found that 60% of Wisconsin Republicans continued to doubt the 2020 election.

Here are scenes and dispatches from Election Day.

See more The 180 voting sites in the City of Milwaukee were all “open & operational” at 7 am, says Neil Albrecht, who previously served as executive director for the Milwaukee Election Commission. The goal is still to complete counting absentee ballots by 11 pm or midnight. pic.twitter.com/osctwItshF — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 8, 2022

See more It's Election Day!



That means in Wisconsin clerks can finally start counting the more than 700,000 absentee ballots voters have cast.



State law limits counting to today, which is why you might see late results.



More on the life cycle of ballots here:https://t.co/m2Q3O4OEYp — Matt Mencarini (@MattMencarini) November 8, 2022

See more Talking with voters outside polling places in Superior for @WPR. Crime, abortion rights, democracy and inflation are top of mind. Signs for Democrats and Republicans running for governor, U.S. Senate, and state races. The 73rd seat is a tight race to watch! pic.twitter.com/8EXBeJparb — Danielle Kaeding (@DanielleKaeding) November 8, 2022

See more Early morning voters in Stoughton, Wisconsin cast ballots in the midterm elections. @WPR #Midterms2022 pic.twitter.com/A4o69T8bhB — Angela Major (@angela_major_) November 8, 2022

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Election Day 2022: With stakes high, Wisconsin voters go to the polls <h1>Election Day 2022: With stakes high, Wisconsin voters go to the polls</h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />November 8, 2022</p> <p>Wisconsin voters hit the polls on Tuesday to decide a set of elections that could reshape power in Wisconsin and nationwide. Those include races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state Senate and Assembly. </p> <p>The state-level results will determine whether Republicans and Democrats continue to split power in Madison, where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a <a href="https://pbswisconsin.org/news-item/shawn-johnson-on-republican-bills-evers-vetoes-and-2023/">record number of bills</a> passed by the Republican-majority Legislature. A win by businessman Tim Michels, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, would give Republicans smooth sailing in adopting their priorities. </p> <p>The outcome of that race could shape policy on a range of issues, including <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/11/wisconsin-gop-has-sweeping-agenda-to-ensure-election-integrity/">election rules</a>, <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/11/would-a-flat-tax-lead-to-most-wisconsinites-having-to-pay-more-taxes/">tax policy</a>, <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/10/wisconsin-candidates-sharply-divided-along-partisan-lines-on-abortion-rights/">abortion access</a>, <a href="https://pbswisconsin.org/news-item/evers-michels-and-culture-wars-over-education-in-wisconsin/">education funding</a> and how schools address <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/10/in-kiel-wisconsin-attack-on-critical-race-theory-ignores-bullying-of-black-student/">race</a> and <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/10/anti-lgbtq-rhetoric-roils-wisconsin-providing-political-fuel-for-the-right/">gender</a>. </p> <p>At the federal level, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson seeks to fend off Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat vying to become Wisconsin’s first Black U.S senator. It’s among a <a href="https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2022-election-forecast/senate/">few competitive races</a> that will determine whether Republicans retake a 50/50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes for Democrats.</p> <p>The statewide races were expected to be close in Wisconsin, which has been a swing state for <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/11/has-wisconsin-been-a-swing-state-for-more-than-a-half-century/">more than a half-century</a>. </p> <p>Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites had already voted ahead of Election Day. As of Tuesday morning, at least 741,795 had voted early via mail or in person, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Wisconsin's early voting turnout for the 2022 midterm elections <a href="https://elections.wi.gov/resources/statistics/absentee-ballot-report-november-6-2018-general-election-33">surpassed the last midterm election in 2018</a>, when 547,954 voters cast ballots before Election Day — a 35% increase.</p> <p><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/11/are-employers-required-to-offer-time-off-to-vote-on-election-day-in-wisconsin/">Wisconsin law requires</a> employers to offer up to three hours of time off to vote on Election Day when employees request it beforehand. </p> <p>Wisconsinites will need to wait on the results. <a href="https://www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns/vopp-table-16-when-absentee-mail-ballot-processing-and-counting-can-begin.aspx">Unlike most states that begin processing ballots earlier</a>, no ballots cast in Wisconsin — including absentee ballots returned weeks ago — could be counted before Election Day polls opened at 7 a.m. Processing delays have led to long waits for ballot results in Milwaukee during past elections and <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2020/12/wisconsin-absentee-voting-ballot-processing-changes/">false accusations of late-night absentee “ballot dumps” to favor Democrats</a>. Bipartisan legislation to allow for earlier counting has <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2022/03/08/senate-likely-kill-bill-allow-early-counting-absentee-ballots/9405769002/">failed to gain traction in the Legislature.</a> </p> <p>The election unfolds as some Republicans still dispute Trump’s 2020 election loss, prompting questions about whether they would accept undesired results in 2022. Although multiple reviews and recounts confirmed Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin, a recent <a href="https://law.marquette.edu/poll/">Marquette Law School Poll</a> found that 60% of Wisconsin Republicans continued to doubt the 2020 election. </p> <p>Here are scenes and dispatches from Election Day.</p> <figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"> <div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> https://twitter.com/MSpicuzzaMJS/status/1589997730730213378?s=20&t=MfLcIGZg3og-KmpIqyFvaw </div> </figure> <figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"> <div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> https://twitter.com/MattMencarini/status/1590001238313431040 </div> </figure> <figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"> <div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> https://twitter.com/DanielleKaeding/status/1589992663931301888?s=20&t=a0sZlhcttIM5ioyaiNpCxg </div> </figure> <figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"> <div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> https://twitter.com/angela_major_/status/1589990923639087104?s=20&t=a0sZlhcttIM5ioyaiNpCxg </div> </figure> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/11/election-day-2022-with-stakes-high-wisconsin-voters-go-to-the-polls/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1273184&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>