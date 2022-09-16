Reading Time: 3 minutes

Health care gaps; Indian Child Welfare Act debated; toxic algae dangers; natural area climate adaptation; Oneida restore native prairie

Of note: One of the realities of our health system — the world’s most expensive, accounting for almost one-fifth of the U.S. economy – is that access to hospitals and doctors alone will not improve the overall health of people who face the challenge of being poor. Housing, food, transportation, income and education — even something as simple as an air conditioner — can be more important to health than access to even the best physicians and hospitals, the Journal Sentinel’s Guy Boulton found.

A patient waits in the emergency department of Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – St. Joseph Campus, Milwaukee. (Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — September 15, 2022

As a doctor, Amy Kind found she could admit a poor person to the hospital again and again, each time potentially costing tens of thousands of dollars. “Yet changing someone’s ability to have safe housing … was not something I could do,” said Kind, a professor at the University of Wisconsin medical school.

In this file photo, Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill speaks during an Oneida Nation press conference at the Norbert Hill Center in Oneida. (Samantha Madar / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Green Bay Press-Gazette — September 14, 2022

Tribal leaders in Wisconsin worry a pending U.S. Supreme Court case could set back efforts to protect Native children from unnecessary removals and even have far-reaching implications for federal Indian law.

Student employees of the Lilly Center test for toxic algae on Lake Wawasee, the largest natural lake within Indiana. (Scott Perkins for Harvest Public Media)

Harvest Public Media — September 13, 2022

Toxic blue-green algae can sicken people and animals. Few states have routine testing programs to check for algae, so some local and volunteer groups are stepping in to fill that gap. The report comes from the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, of which Wisconsin Watch is a member.

Rush Creek State Natural Area is now Wisconsin’s first climate adaptation site. (Eric Epstein)

WPR — September 13, 2022

Rush Creek, 30 miles south of La Crosse, has been a State Natural Area since 1981. Property managers have been working on it for years, but the project marks the first time multiple environmental groups are teaming up to bring climate resiliency and explore new management approaches at the site.

Oneida Nation wetlands project manager Tony Kuchma walks near a soft stem bulrush on Aug. 23, 2022 at the headwaters of a tributary Trout Creek on the Oneida Reservation. (Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — September 12, 2022

Leopard frogs. Mayflies. Bumblebees. Waterfowl. They’ve all found their way back here to the headwaters of Trout Creek on the Oneida Reservation thanks to an effort that started in 2018 to restore more than 400 acres of native prairie, wetland and forest.