Reading Time: 2 minutes

Beyond Hunger, a new series by Wisconsin Watch produced by University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism students, will launch on July 21 with an evaluation of how pandemic-related programs alleviated a lot of hunger — and what it means for Wisconsin now that those support systems are fading.

An estimated 1 in 12 Wisconsinites are food insecure, meaning they are uncertain where their food is coming from, or can’t afford to get all the food they need. When the pandemic shook the economy, it offered a look into how bolstered food assistance programs could make a measurable difference for people struggling to put food on the table.

A UW-Madison investigative journalism class led by Wisconsin Watch’s Managing Editor Dee J. Hall examined the history and current state of food security in Wisconsin. The series examines:

Lessons learned from the pandemic and how it could shape the future of fighting hunger;

The history of food assistance in the United States and how its greatest innovations are tied to times of crisis;

The successes of the free school meals experiment that provided food to all students;

The debates over how nutritious school meals are or should be;

Programs that provide access to groceries for the 10% of Wisconsin’s population that lives in food deserts;

How one Wisconsin nonprofit is pioneering an innovative but pricey solution to food deserts with mobile grocery markets;

A look at Wisconsin’s efforts to use locally produced food to address hunger; and

The hurdles and controversies surrounding programs that seek to reduce food waste while combating food insecurity.

The UW-Madison journalism students who collaborated on this project include: Lauryn Azu, Maddie Bergstrom, Rachel Clark, Erin Gretzinger, Charlie Hildebrand, Maiah O’Rourke, Joey Prestley, Lydia Slattery, Joe States, Riley Sumner and Sam Watson.

Watch for installments of the series on this website by going to https://wisconsinwatch.org/series/beyond-hunger/.

To comment on the series, offer tips or ask a question, send them to foodinsecurity@wisconsinwatch.org or text the phrase WisFood to the number 73224. We’ll follow up as soon as possible, usually within 48 hours.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Wisconsin Watch’s ‘Beyond Hunger’ series examines food insecurity in America’s dairyland <h1>Wisconsin Watch’s ‘Beyond Hunger’ series examines food insecurity in America’s dairyland</h1> <p class="byline">by Erin Gretzinger / Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org <br />July 19, 2022</p> <p><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/series/beyond-hunger/">Beyond Hunger</a>, a new series by Wisconsin Watch produced by University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism students, will launch on July 21 with an evaluation of how pandemic-related programs alleviated a lot of hunger — and what it means for Wisconsin now that those support systems are fading.</p> <p>An estimated 1 in 12 Wisconsinites are food insecure, meaning they are uncertain where their food is coming from, or can’t afford to get all the food they need. When the pandemic shook the economy, it offered a look into how bolstered food assistance programs could make a measurable difference for people struggling to put food on the table. </p> <p>A UW-Madison investigative journalism class led by Wisconsin Watch’s Managing Editor Dee J. Hall examined the history and current state of food security in Wisconsin. The series examines:</p> <ul> <li>Lessons learned from the pandemic and how it could shape the future of fighting hunger; </li> <li>The history of food assistance in the United States and how its greatest innovations are tied to times of crisis; </li> <li>The successes of the free school meals experiment that provided food to all students; </li> <li>The debates over how nutritious school meals are or should be; </li> <li>Programs that provide access to groceries for the 10% of Wisconsin’s population that lives in food deserts; </li> <li>How one Wisconsin nonprofit is pioneering an innovative but pricey solution to food deserts with mobile grocery markets;</li> <li>A look at Wisconsin’s efforts to use locally produced food to address hunger; and</li> <li>The hurdles and controversies surrounding programs that seek to reduce food waste while combating food insecurity. </li> </ul> <p>The UW-Madison journalism students who collaborated on this project include: Lauryn Azu, Maddie Bergstrom, Rachel Clark, Erin Gretzinger, Charlie Hildebrand, Maiah O’Rourke, Joey Prestley, Lydia Slattery, Joe States, Riley Sumner and Sam Watson. </p> <p>Watch for installments of the series on this website by going to <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/series/beyond-hunger/">https://wisconsinwatch.org/series/beyond-hunger/</a>. <br />To comment on the series, offer tips or ask a question, send them to <a href="mailto:foodinsecurity@wisconsinwatch.org">foodinsecurity@wisconsinwatch.org</a> or text the phrase WisFood to the number 73224. We’ll follow up as soon as possible, usually within 48 hours.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/07/wisconsin-watchs-beyond-hunger-series-examines-food-insecurity-in-americas-dairyland/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1270239&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>