Reading Time: 2 minutes

An unconventional yet burgeoning project looming on the horizon of the grow-your-own movement is the development of cultivated, or cultured meat. It is real animal meat and seafood that is produced by cultivating animal cells, according to the Good Food Institute (GFI). Backers say it reduces the land and water pollution caused by large-scale meat agriculture.

Masatoshi Suzuki is a researcher and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In recent years, Suzuki’s lab has worked in collaboration with GFI to create a prototype of a beef patty grown from the stem cells of a cow.

In the United States, cultivated meat isn’t available to consumers because it is too expensive to produce and not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Suzuki said the development is in such an early stage that it currently takes months and costs around $300,000 to make just one burger.

But investors believe the potential is enormous. In 2015, there were only five companies in the cultivated meat landscape, according to Suzuki. As of 2021, there are more than 100 companies. One of them is Cultured Decadence, which is developing cultivated seafood. The company, based in Madison, merged with UPSIDE Foods, which is based in California.

This sushi is made with salmon cultivated from animal cells by Wild Type, part of a growing industry that cultivates meat from animal cells. (Wild Type via Creative Commons CC BY)

Although a lab-grown hamburger will not land on your plate in the near future, investment in the alternative protein sector has skyrocketed in recent years. Between 2010 to 2018, well under $1 billion was invested in the cultivated meat industry. By 2021, however, over $5 billion was poured into the sector, Suzuki said.

Cultivated meat is already on the table at one restaurant in Singapore. The country granted regulatory approval for cultivated meat, and the first cultivated chicken was eaten at the restaurant in 2020, according to the website of the producer, GOOD Meat. Cultivated chicken is available for $23 at the restaurant, named 1880 — the same price as a conventional chicken entree at the restaurant.

GFI predicts that by 2030, cultivated meat could have a smaller carbon footprint, lower environmental impacts and be cost-competitive than some traditional forms of meat.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Meat cultivated at UW-Madison offers glimpse into possible food future <h1>Meat cultivated at UW-Madison offers glimpse into possible food future</h1> <p class="byline">by Maiah O'Rourke / Wisconsin Watch and Lydia Slattery / Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org <br />October 24, 2022</p> <p>An unconventional yet burgeoning project looming on the horizon of the grow-your-own movement is the development of cultivated, or cultured meat. It is real animal meat and seafood that is produced by cultivating animal cells, according to the <a href="https://gfi.org/science/the-science-of-cultivated-meat/#Endproducts">Good Food Institute</a> (GFI). Backers say it reduces the land and water pollution caused by large-scale meat agriculture. </p> <p>Masatoshi Suzuki is a researcher and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In recent years, Suzuki’s lab has worked in <a href="https://gfi.org/researchgrants/scaffolding-and-structuring-plant-based-scaffolds-university-of-wisconsin/">collaboration with GFI</a> to create a prototype of a beef patty grown from the stem cells of a cow. </p> <p>In the United States, cultivated meat isn’t available to consumers because it is too expensive to produce and not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Suzuki said the development is in such an early stage that it currently takes months and costs around $300,000 to make just one burger.</p> <p>But investors believe the potential is enormous. In 2015, there were only five companies in the cultivated meat landscape, according to Suzuki. As of 2021, there are more than 100 companies. One of them is Cultured Decadence, which is developing cultivated seafood. The company, based in Madison, merged with <a href="https://upsidefoods.com/">UPSIDE Foods</a>, which is based in California.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Cultivated_meat_2-min-771x578.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1272414" /><figcaption>This sushi is made with salmon cultivated from animal cells by Wild Type, part of a growing industry that cultivates meat from animal cells. (Wild Type via Creative Commons CC BY)</figcaption></figure> <p>Although a lab-grown hamburger will not land on your plate in the near future, investment in the alternative protein sector has skyrocketed in recent years. Between 2010 to 2018, well under $1 billion was invested in the cultivated meat industry. By 2021, however, over $5 billion was poured into the sector, Suzuki said. </p> <p>Cultivated meat is already on the table at one restaurant in Singapore. The country granted regulatory approval for cultivated meat, and the first cultivated chicken was eaten at the restaurant in 2020, according to the website of the producer, <a href="https://goodmeat.co/proof/first-table">GOOD Meat</a>. Cultivated chicken is <a href="https://goodmeat.co/faq">available for $23</a> at the restaurant, named 1880 — the same price as a conventional chicken entree at the restaurant. </p> <p>GFI predicts that by 2030, cultivated meat could have a smaller carbon footprint, lower environmental impacts and be cost-competitive than some traditional forms of meat.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/10/meat-cultivated-at-uw-madison-offers-glimpse-into-possible-food-future/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1272411&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>