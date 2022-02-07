Reading Time: 2 minutes

We asked for your help.

And a record number of you delivered!

Thanks to the generosity of donors like you, in 2021, during a year of uncertainty and challenges, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism raised a total of more than $305,000 from individuals, family foundations and local businesses.

In the last two months alone, we raised more than $144,000 from more than 525 people, including 73 who gave a donation to Wisconsin Watch for the first time.

Total donors giving during the year increased from 688 in 2020 to 706 in 2021, including 137 people who gave for the first time. Thanks to our many new donors, we exceeded 1,200 total donors since the Center’s founding in 2009. All funders agree to be publicly identified – an illustration of their commitment to transparency and trusted journalism.

A selection of work from Wisconsin Watch photographers from 2021 that provides a glimpse into the daily life of the people who help us tell our stories. (Coburn Dukehart and Isaac Wasserman / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch’s Watchdog Club and Leadership Circle, made up of its most generous and loyal donors, continued to grow throughout 2021. Membership exceeded 50 households for the first time since the Watchdog Club’s founding in 2017, up from 45 in 2020 to 64 in 2021. Donations from Watchdog Club and Leadership Circle members made up more than 50% of Wisconsin Watch’s total individual donations.

Donors of at least $1,000 become members of our Watchdog Club and receive “behind the story” insights, events and benefits, such as coffee conversations with renowned journalists like the Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell and New York Times’ Caitlin Dickerson and an evening with former New York Times Publisher Arthur Sulzberger, Jr.

Additionally, donors of at least $5,000 become members of our Leadership Circle and receive all the benefits of the Watchdog Club, plus an office tour and lunch with Executive Director Andy Hall and members of the staff (when safe to do so) and invitations to exclusive Leadership Circle events.

View a complete list of Watchdog Club and Leadership Circle members here.

We heard from many donors who provided kind words in addition to financial support.

“The truth matters.” -Nancy

“The work you do is important for our democracy and fighting disinformation. Thank you for all you do.” -Laura

“[Wisconsin Watch] is telling overlooked stories and holding the powerful to account.” -Alec

“Wisconsin Watch covers important stories in depth and trains young journalists to carry on the work.” -Lisa

“Democracy depends on reliable, in-depth reporting of facts!” -Louise

“Wisconsin Watch is providing critical investigative reporting for the citizens of the Badger State.” -David

“I value in depth reporting from and about my beloved state of Wisconsin.” -Laura

We deeply appreciate every donation, and if you would like to add your name to the list of people who support fearless investigative reporting in Wisconsin, we would be thrilled to welcome you as a member!

A selection of Wisconsin Watch staff are seen in Madison Wis., on July 20, 2021. From left to right: Dana Brandt, Will Cioci, Mario Koran, Jim Malewitz, Zhen Wang, Phoebe Petrovic, Dee J. Hall, Andy Hall, Coburn Dukehart, Diana Butsko, Lauren Fuhrmann, Jay Burseth, Bevin Christie, Emily Neinfeldt and Isaac Wasserman. Narayan Mahon / Wisconsin Watch

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org ‘The truth matters’: Record number of donors push individual gifts past $300,000 <h1>‘The truth matters’: Record number of donors push individual gifts past $300,000 </h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org <br />February 7, 2022</p> <p>We asked for your help.</p> <p>And a record number of you delivered!</p> <p>Thanks to the generosity of donors like you, in 2021, during a year of uncertainty and challenges, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism raised a total of more than $305,000 from individuals, family foundations and local businesses.</p> <p>In the last two months alone, we raised more than $144,000 from more than 525 people, including 73 who gave a donation to Wisconsin Watch for the first time. </p> <p>Total donors giving during the year increased from 688 in 2020 to 706 in 2021, including 137 people who gave for the first time. Thanks to our many new donors, we exceeded 1,200 total donors since the Center’s founding in 2009. All funders agree to be <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/about/funding/">publicly identified</a> – an illustration of their commitment to transparency and trusted journalism.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/best_of_2021-771x514.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1266717" /><figcaption>A selection of work from Wisconsin Watch photographers from 2021 that provides a glimpse into the daily life of the people who help us tell our stories. (<em>Coburn Dukehart and Isaac Wasserman / Wisconsin Watch</em>)</figcaption></figure> <p>Wisconsin Watch’s Watchdog Club and Leadership Circle, made up of its most generous and loyal donors, continued to grow throughout 2021. Membership exceeded 50 households for the first time since the Watchdog Club’s founding in 2017, up from 45 in 2020 to 64 in 2021. Donations from Watchdog Club and Leadership Circle members made up more than 50% of Wisconsin Watch’s total individual donations. </p> <p>Donors of at least $1,000 become members of our Watchdog Club and receive “behind the story” insights, events and benefits, such as coffee conversations with renowned journalists like the Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell and New York Times’ Caitlin Dickerson and an evening with former New York Times Publisher Arthur Sulzberger, Jr.</p> <p>Additionally, donors of at least $5,000 become members of our Leadership Circle and receive all the benefits of the Watchdog Club, plus an office tour and lunch with Executive Director Andy Hall and members of the staff (when safe to do so) and invitations to exclusive Leadership Circle events.</p> <p>View a complete list of <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/watchdog-club/">Watchdog Club and Leadership Circle members here</a>.</p> <p>We heard from many donors who provided kind words in addition to financial support.</p> <p>“The truth matters.” -Nancy</p> <p>“The work you do is important for our democracy and fighting disinformation. Thank you for all you do.” -Laura</p> <p>“[Wisconsin Watch] is telling overlooked stories and holding the powerful to account.” -Alec</p> <p>“Wisconsin Watch covers important stories in depth and trains young journalists to carry on the work.” -Lisa</p> <p>“Democracy depends on reliable, in-depth reporting of facts!” -Louise</p> <p>“Wisconsin Watch is providing critical investigative reporting for the citizens of the Badger State.” -David</p> <p>“I value in depth reporting from and about my beloved state of Wisconsin.” -Laura</p> <p>We deeply appreciate every donation, and if you would like to add your name to the list of people who support fearless investigative reporting in Wisconsin, we would be thrilled to <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/donate/">welcome you as a member</a>!</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/wisconsin_watch_0085-771x514.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1264616" /><figcaption>A selection of Wisconsin Watch staff are seen in Madison Wis., on July 20, 2021. From left to right: Dana Brandt, Will Cioci, Mario Koran, Jim Malewitz, Zhen Wang, Phoebe Petrovic, Dee J. Hall, Andy Hall, Coburn Dukehart, Diana Butsko, Lauren Fuhrmann, Jay Burseth, Bevin Christie, Emily Neinfeldt and Isaac Wasserman. </figcaption></figure> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/02/the-truth-matters-record-number-of-donors-push-individual-gifts-past-300000/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1267287&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>