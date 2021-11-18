Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is seeking a photojournalism and digital production intern to help support the visual reporting, online presence and distribution of Wisconsin Watch content in 2022. This person will report to the Digital and Multimedia Director.

This position is open to all University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication students or recent graduates.

About us

The Center is an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that focuses on government accountability and quality of life issues important to the people of Wisconsin. Our multimedia journalism digs into undercovered issues, documents broken and failing systems, puts findings into regional and national context, and explores potential solutions. The Center also trains current and future investigative journalists through workshops, internships and fellowships, mentoring, and collaborations with journalism classes and news organizations. And we share information about journalistic practices, ethics and impact with the public. The Center’s guiding values: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions.

Wisconsin Watch, the Center’s news outlet, publishes its award-winning reports at WisconsinWatch.org and content is made available at no charge to news organizations through our own distribution system plus a nationwide partnership with the Associated Press.

A successful candidate should understand the Center’s role in the news environment and share a commitment to its mission and values.

The position:

This position will involve photojournalistic and multimedia assignments, including the creation of portraiture and documentary photography to enhance Wisconsin Watch’s investigative reports. The photographer should be comfortable with planning and preparing for photo shoots, including reaching out to subjects and handling the logistics of scheduling, shooting, captioning and filing photos with efficiency. The photographer should be prepared to cover a range of assignments, from press conferences to rallies to environmental portraiture. We are also always looking to build up our stock library of iconic imagery from around Wisconsin, to be used with our journalism and marketing efforts.

This position will also involve digital production of Wisconsin Watch stories, which we build and distribute using WordPress for wisconsinwatch.org and MailChimp platforms. The intern will be responsible for all aspects of story production, including building web pages, adding content to our distribution system and sending out notifications to our media partners and newsletter subscribers. These responsibilities involve an eye for detail, a respect for deadlines, and a whiff of perfectionism.

Wisconsin Watch photography intern Will Cicoi takes photos of Joe Biden supporters near the Wisconsin State Capitol after major media organizations called the election for Biden on Nov. 7, 2020.

Responsibilities:

Create photography as assigned for editorial and business teams

Pitch and create photo essays on that can run as independent stories

Handle the responsibilities of story production in WordPress and Mailchimp (previous experience not required)

Assist the editorial and business teams with other tasks as assigned

Qualifications:

If you have just some of the skills listed below, or others we failed to list, please consider applying for this position. We are a nimble organization that makes the best use of the skills of its staff and is dedicated to developing them.

Ability to use a DSLR camera to create high quality photojournalism

Strong organizational skills and ability to keep track of multiple tasks on deadline

Excellent problem-solving ability and superior attention to detail

Great task and project management skills

Ability to work both independently and as a team

Bonus skills:

Ability to record and edit audio

Ability to record and edit video

Ability to speak a language in addition to English

FAA certified drone pilot

Time required:

This role could be part-time during the semester, full time during the summer, or full time after graduation. We can be flexible with the hours that you have available, but are hoping to bring on an intern who can work with Wisconsin Watch for multiple semesters. This position is only open to students and recent graduates of the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

This position may be a combination of remote and in-person work at our office in Vilas Hall in Madison. Some travel may be required for reporting trips outside of Dane County.

Pay:

$13 an hour

To apply:

Please answer a few questions about your experience, and submit a resume and portfolio of images that showcase your best work using this form:

https://airtable.com/shrkDA3spKRafetq2

Your portfolio can be a personal website, a link to your Instagram page, a link to a Google folder, or other online platform. Your selection should include a variety of portraits and documentary situations. Personal style is appreciated and encouraged!

You may direct any questions to Digital and Multimedia Director Coburn Dukehart at cdukehart@wisconsinwatch.org.

Deadline:

The initial application window will be open until December 10, 2021. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism embraces diversity and inclusiveness in its journalism, training activities, hiring practices and workplace operations. The complex issues we face as a society require respect for different viewpoints. Race, class, generation, gender and geography all affect point of view. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.



