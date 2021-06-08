Reading Time: 3 minutes
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Monday announced plans to reinstate in-person visits for prisoners following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In-person visits will resume July 6, with precautions taken, the agency said in a press release. 

“With COVID-19 infection numbers down and vaccination rates up, those in our care and their loved ones can again enjoy each other’s company face-to-face,” DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement

The agency as of Monday reported just 11 active infections among the more than 19,000 prisoners. Vaccinations and other precautions have kept that number low for several months after more than half of prisoners in DOC custody were infected with the virus. At least 32 people have died of COVID-19 while in DOC custody during the pandemic, agency data shows. About 65% of DOC’s eligible population is fully or partially vaccinated, agency data shows. 

Signs and posters are left outside the Wisconsin governor’s mansion in Maple Bluff, Wis., on June 18, 2020, as part of a “Drive to Decarcerate” event. Those attending urged Gov. Tony Evers to release inmates from Wisconsin’s overcrowded prisons to slow the spread of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, Evers set a goal to cut the state’s prison population in half. But 23 state prisons still exceed their designed capacity. Credit: Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 48.6% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 83.6% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 43.2% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 79.7% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents. 

On Tuesday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 135 new daily infections, continuing a long-term downward trend in new cases. The state also reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the full toll to 7,178. 

This Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 170 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide as of Monday.

