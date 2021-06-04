Reading Time: 3 minutes
Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism. 

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Sophie Carson reports on one of the innovative strategies being rolled out across Wisconsin to boost immunization against COVID-19. Carson reports that the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition has received a $48,000 state grant to hire a group of eight Muslim students to communicate with vaccine-hesitant Muslims in their native languages, including Arabic, Somali, Rohingya and Urdu. “When you’re able to communicate in the language that they’re most familiar with, there becomes a sense of comfort and familiarity, and I think that there’s more confidence in going and getting the vaccine,” said women’s coalition president Janan Najeeb.

Top Stories

Basma Daham, right seated, does a short survey with Fahmi Abdallah, right standing, while providing information on Friday, May 28, 2021, about getting vaccinated. Daham along with from left, Sarah Farhan, and Hafsa Mohamed, center, are part of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition through a state DHS grant that are working as vaccine educators in the Muslim community. Credit: Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

These bilingual college students are working to overcome COVID-19 vaccine barriers, hesitancy in Milwaukee’s Muslim community — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin universities plan, cautiously, for return to pre-pandemic norms — WPR

Some Dane County courthouse employees petition for hybrid workplace policy — Cap Times

Rural employers urged to give incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations — WPR

Doctor: Recent Mayo ICU patients tend to be unvaccinated — Eau Claire Leader Telegram

Rock County to end COVID-19 guidelines, open 100% — Beloit Daily News

Northwoods graduation ceremonies almost back to normal, after far from normal year — WXPR

Derrick van Orden says U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has “spent more $ in 100+ days than was spent fighting WWII.” Rating: False — PolitiFact Wisconsin

Quotable

“We keep using the word ‘normal,’ and it’s a good goal, but understand that, especially when I’m referencing this incoming freshman class, it’s no fault of their own or their teachers or their school districts but they will likely come in the least prepared freshman class that you’ve ever seen, on top of that they will come in with the most amount of mental health issues. Especially our Black and brown students, because their families experienced the most amount of death in this state.”

University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member Ashok Rai, commenting to WPR.

Data to Note

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Friday that 48.2% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 83.5% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 42.5% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 79.5% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents. 

On Friday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 136 new daily infections, continuing a long-term downward trend in new cases. The state also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the full toll to 7,150. 

This chart from WisContext shows how infections, deaths and hospitalizations have disproportionately affected people of color in Wisconsin.

Find a vaccine site near you

DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.

COVID-19 fact-checking

Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction. 

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

The byline "Wisconsin Watch" represents members of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism's editorial and public engagement and marketing staff.