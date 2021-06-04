Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Sophie Carson reports on one of the innovative strategies being rolled out across Wisconsin to boost immunization against COVID-19. Carson reports that the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition has received a $48,000 state grant to hire a group of eight Muslim students to communicate with vaccine-hesitant Muslims in their native languages, including Arabic, Somali, Rohingya and Urdu. “When you’re able to communicate in the language that they’re most familiar with, there becomes a sense of comfort and familiarity, and I think that there’s more confidence in going and getting the vaccine,” said women’s coalition president Janan Najeeb.
Top Stories
These bilingual college students are working to overcome COVID-19 vaccine barriers, hesitancy in Milwaukee’s Muslim community — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin universities plan, cautiously, for return to pre-pandemic norms — WPR
Some Dane County courthouse employees petition for hybrid workplace policy — Cap Times
Rural employers urged to give incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations — WPR
Doctor: Recent Mayo ICU patients tend to be unvaccinated — Eau Claire Leader Telegram
Rock County to end COVID-19 guidelines, open 100% — Beloit Daily News
Northwoods graduation ceremonies almost back to normal, after far from normal year — WXPR
Derrick van Orden says U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has “spent more $ in 100+ days than was spent fighting WWII.” Rating: False — PolitiFact Wisconsin
Quotable
Data to Note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Friday that 48.2% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 83.5% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 42.5% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 79.5% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
On Friday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 136 new daily infections, continuing a long-term downward trend in new cases. The state also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the full toll to 7,150.
This chart from WisContext shows how infections, deaths and hospitalizations have disproportionately affected people of color in Wisconsin.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.
COVID-19 fact-checking
Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction.
