Communities across Wisconsin are re-evaluating public health orders after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks inside or out, or to distance themselves from others. The groundbreaking guidance has sent cities, counties and businesses in Wisconsin scrambling to figure out which restrictions, if any, should be retained to curb the spread of COVID-19. In Outagamie County, the mask order has already been lifted. In Marinette County, the indoor mask order is likely on its way out, the County Board will resume in-person meetings, but the courthouse will continue to require masking, the Marinette Eagle Herald reports. Dane County plans to update its public health orders next week. And in Milwaukee, the city had already planned to lift capacity limits on June 15. Now it is considering what to do about its indoor mask order.
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Friday that 44.9% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 82.7% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 38.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 77.8% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
On Friday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 444 new daily infections. The state also reported one new COVID-19 death, for a full toll of 6,954.
WisContext offers this visualization:
