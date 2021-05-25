Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Wisconsin was already struggling to address homelessness before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public health crisis only worsened the challenge. Now, advocates are calling for lawmakers to invest in solutions, according to the Cap Times.

“But it appears the widespread action and funding commitments advocates are hoping for won’t be found in Wisconsin’s next budget,” Briana Reilly reports. “Republican lawmakers on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee last week opted to increase funding for a housing assistance program by $1.2 million over the next two years — a fraction of the tens of millions of dollars in funding Gov. Tony Evers sought for affordable housing and aid for the homeless.”

Top Stories

Since mid-December, men experiencing homelessness in Madison have used a temporary shelter at the former Fleet Services Building. Credit: Ruthie Hauge / Cap Times

Citing greater need due to pandemic, Wisconsin homeless advocates call for state action — Cap Times

Vaccine hesitancy runs deep in rural Clark County, but efforts underway to reach out— WPR

A new report suggests Wisconsin’s students are bouncing back after COVID, but disparities persist — USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Moderna says that its vaccine is effective for 12- to 17-year-olds and that it will seek F.D.A. authorization. — The New York Times

‘That sense that you take for granted.’ COVID-19 long-haulers deal with changes in taste and smell months after diagnosis — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

‘Beautiful and welcoming’: After 15 months, Madison reopens libraries to in-person use — Wisconsin State Journal

Here’s the mobile vaccine clinic schedule in Milwaukee for the week — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments now available in Racine County — The Journal Times

Quotable

“The growth in the crisis of homelessness has made it impossible to completely disregard.” — Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness director Michael Basford, speaking to the Cap Times

Data to Note

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 47% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 82.9% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 41.1% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 78.6% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.

On Tuesday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 315 new daily infections, continuing a long-term downward trend in new cases. The state also reported eight new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the full toll to 6,998.

This chart from WisContext shows how infections, deaths and hospitalizations have disproportionately affected people of color in Wisconsin.

Find a vaccine site near you

DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.

COVID-19 fact-checking

Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing