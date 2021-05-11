Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the leader of the state Assembly in early April rejected an immunocompromised lawmaker’s request to work virtually, responding that COVID-19 is not airborne — contradicting scientific consensus on how it can spread. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Legislature’s human resources director, Amanda Jorgenson, have rejected requests from Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, to participate in floor sessions and committee hearings from her office. “It really feels like you’re just not valued as a person — that my health doesn’t matter,” said Emerson, who is now fully vaccinated. Vos told the Journal Sentinel that Emerson had been offered a portable plexiglass barrier and a box of face masks, “but Rep. Emerson has decided to take it upon herself to make this a political issue where none exists.”

Top stories

Here the Wisconsin State Capitol is seen on June 11, 2020. Credit: Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Speaker Robin Vos, Assembly official denied immunocompromised lawmaker’s request to work virtually during COVID pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Vaccine ‘opens up doors for me and my family’: Wisconsin 14-year-old ready for COVID-19 shot — WPR

Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing — Associated Press

Wisconsin to receive $700 million less in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds than projected — Wisconsin State Journal

Evers: Vaccine requirements ‘are not going to happen’ in Wisconsin — Journal Times

County offers rides to seniors for vaccinations — Ashland Daily Press 

Dane County health officials prepare to give COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15 — Wisconsin State Journal 

People of color in Eau Claire County less likely to have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine — Eau Claire Leader-Telegram

Cases of unruly airline passengers are soaring, and so are federal fines — The New York Times

Quotable

“I’m just so fortunate to be where I am today because there’s a lot of people that didn’t make it … I can’t thank them enough. I owe my life to them.”

Scott Douglas thanking nurses from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison who cared for him while he had COVID-19, as reported by Channel 3000

Data to note

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 44.5% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 81.6% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 37.6% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 76.8% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents. 

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Tuesday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 503 new daily infections. The state also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths, for a full toll of 6,917. 

Considering a trip to another state? The New York Times has this handy graphic of state-by-state COVID-19 rules. 

WisContext offers this visualization:

Find a vaccine site near you

DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.  

COVID-19 fact-checking

Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction. 

Resilient Wisconsin

Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org

Black Mother’s Day celebration met with lifesaving vaccine and smoked ribs in Green Bay — NEWComer

Column: Green Bay East High School journalists adapted, overcame struggles to publish newspaper during pandemic — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

