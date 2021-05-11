Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the leader of the state Assembly in early April rejected an immunocompromised lawmaker’s request to work virtually, responding that COVID-19 is not airborne — contradicting scientific consensus on how it can spread. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Legislature’s human resources director, Amanda Jorgenson, have rejected requests from Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, to participate in floor sessions and committee hearings from her office. “It really feels like you’re just not valued as a person — that my health doesn’t matter,” said Emerson, who is now fully vaccinated. Vos told the Journal Sentinel that Emerson had been offered a portable plexiglass barrier and a box of face masks, “but Rep. Emerson has decided to take it upon herself to make this a political issue where none exists.”
Top stories
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 44.5% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 81.6% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 37.6% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 76.8% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Tuesday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 503 new daily infections. The state also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths, for a full toll of 6,917.
Considering a trip to another state? The New York Times has this handy graphic of state-by-state COVID-19 rules.
WisContext offers this visualization:
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.
COVID-19 fact-checking
Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
