The Journal Times reports that the vaccination rate in the Racine Police Department is 51% — much lower than the overall 66% rate among city employees. Reporters Dee Hölzel and Adam Rogan found that nationally, COVID-19 has been the biggest cause of on-duty deaths of police officers in 2020 and 2021. Even though police and other first responders were among the first eligible for vaccination beginning Jan. 18, their rates in Racine have lagged. “I do not know of a widespread consensus reason of why people choose not to receive the vaccination. It seems up to the individual and reasons tend to vary,” police spokesman Sgt. Chad Melby, said in an email.

Top stories

Quotable

“I think one of the things this experience taught me, and I think that the pandemic taught all of us, is the importance of our government, the importance of our public health infrastructure in delivering for people. We had to rely on their expertise, on their scientific knowledge, on their advice and guidance in a situation that was rapidly evolving and where we were learning new things every day.”

Andrea Palm, former head of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and newly confirmed as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Data to note

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Friday that 46.3% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 82.6% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 40.5% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 78.3% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents. 

On Friday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 373 new daily infections, part of a long-term downward trend in new cases. The state also reported eight new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the full toll to 6,986. 

Find a vaccine site near you

DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.  

COVID-19 fact-checking

Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction.

