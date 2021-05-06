Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
The New York Times reports that the United States may finally be “turning the corner” on COVID-19. The fact that some states, including Wisconsin, are seeing days with no new pandemic deaths means the coronavirus is on the run, the Times reports. “Americans have entered a new, hopeful phase of the pandemic,” the newspaper reports. But here in Wisconsin, the fight against the virus continues. In the Fox Cities, local brewers are offering free beer to people who get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — a “shot and a beer” — to ramp up inoculations. And in Rock County, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are the highest they have been since January.
Top Stories
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Thursday that 43.9% of Wisconsinites have received at least once vaccine dose, including 81.3% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 35.8% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 76.1% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Thursday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 606 new daily cases. The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the full toll to 6,877.
WisContext offers this visualization:
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.
COVID-19 fact-checking
Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Hobbies have helped Wisconsinites cope with COVID-19, including knitting and DJing polka records — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
