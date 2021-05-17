Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
A team of scientists found little evidence that outbreaks in two University of Wisconsin-Madison dorms fueled further spread of COVID-19 into the community, Kelly Meyerhofer of the Wisconsin State Journal found. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, an examination of 1,200 samples from infected people in Dane County and students with COVID-19 from Sellery and Witte halls found no link between the outbreaks in late August and early September and spread within the community. Said UW-Madison pathology professor David O’Connor, one of the co-authors: “We got lucky.” The State Journal reported more good news from Dane County: It is the most vaccinated large county in the United States.
Top stories
CDC-led study finds little evidence of UW-Madison dorm outbreaks fueling community spread — Wisconsin State Journal
Dane County No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccination among large U.S. counties — Wisconsin State Journal
UW-Madison population health expert on herd immunity and what it means for Wisconsinites — WUWM
City of Racine wants to pay local who have been vaccinated to encourage others — Journal Times
Wisconsin health leaders create new office to help minority groups — Spectrum News1
Teacher retirements were up in 2020, And more are expected In 2021 — WPR
Kohls ending mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milton students may take off masks for recess — Janesville Gazette
‘We’re in a fragile situation’: COVID cases are rapidly declining in Wisconsin and most states, but they could surge again in winter — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 45.4% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, including 82.8% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 39.5% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 78% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
On Monday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 424 new daily infections, part of a long-term downward trend in new cases. The state also reported no new COVID-19 deaths, leaving the full toll at 6,938.
WisContext offers this visualization:
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.
COVID-19 fact-checking
Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction.
Resilient Wisconsin
Wisconsin trading card dealers see huge demand during pandemic — WPR
