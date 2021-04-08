Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism. 

Wisconsin’s moratorium on utility shutoffs is set to expire on April 15, leaving an estimated 93,000 homes and 4,000 businesses statewide at risk of disconnection. The expiring moratorium offered a reprieve to struggling residents throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

What are folks behind on their payments to do now? Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service reporter Matt Martinez offers tips and resources for residents of Milwaukee and statewide. Utility officials recommend first trying to negotiate a payment plan with utility providers. If that doesn’t work, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin might facilitate those negotiations, Martinez reports. The PSC’s consumer affairs team can be reached at 1-800-225-7729.

Wisconsinites can also apply for state energy assistance here

Top Stories

Credit: Brittany Carloni / Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

The moratorium on utility shut-offs ends on April 15. Here’s what you need to know. Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service 

Mobile vaccinators making inroads in Madison’s vulnerable communities Cap Times 

Wisconsin GOP plans for latest federal relief money may not be allowed WPR

With feet on the ground, local groups are spreading the word on the COVID-19 vaccine Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service 

People should not have to show ID to get COVID-19 vaccine, top Wisconsin health official says Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Here’s a list of places to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Milwaukee Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

In the COVID-19 vaccine push, no one is speaking Gen Z’s language STAT

Public event recommendations added to county’s Kickstart Plan in battle against COVID Kenosha News 

UW students who get vaccinated will be exempt from COVID-19 testing requirements WPR 

Pressure mounts on Gretchen Whitmer to tighten Michigan COVID limits Bridge Michigan 

Upper Midwest Covid-19 surge may signal problems ahead for U.S. New York Times

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“This is not people not wanting to pay their bills. … This is people just trying to survive, and it’s set up for them to fail. This is people just trying to keep their lights on.”

Dana Kelley, health care equity co-op coordinator at Citizen Action of Wisconsin and civic engagement organizer at North Side Rising, speaking to Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service about the looming expiration of Wisconsin’s moratorium on utility shutoffs 

Data to note

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 77.5% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 35% of the state’s overall population. Some 21.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents. 

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Thursday, the state DHS reported 1,046 new cases. The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,667. 

WisContext offers this visualization. 

Find a vaccine site near you

DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org

Wisconsin business owners say federal stimulus can help them build post-pandemic futures WPR 

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Avatar

The byline "Wisconsin Watch" represents members of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism's editorial and public engagement and marketing staff.