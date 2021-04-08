Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin’s moratorium on utility shutoffs is set to expire on April 15, leaving an estimated 93,000 homes and 4,000 businesses statewide at risk of disconnection. The expiring moratorium offered a reprieve to struggling residents throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What are folks behind on their payments to do now? Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service reporter Matt Martinez offers tips and resources for residents of Milwaukee and statewide. Utility officials recommend first trying to negotiate a payment plan with utility providers. If that doesn’t work, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin might facilitate those negotiations, Martinez reports. The PSC’s consumer affairs team can be reached at 1-800-225-7729.
Wisconsinites can also apply for state energy assistance here.
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 77.5% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 35% of the state’s overall population. Some 21.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Thursday, the state DHS reported 1,046 new cases. The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,667.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
