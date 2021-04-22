Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism. 


As President Joe Biden celebrated 200 million vaccine doses administered across the United States — double the number he promised in his first 100 days in office — Wisconsin set its own milestone Thursday: 4 million shots into arms. Still, public health officials in the state have a steep climb toward achieving “herd immunity” from COVID-19. Milwaukee’s mass vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center is expected to close at the end of May after federal emergency funding for it is scheduled to end. And some regions of Wisconsin are reporting less demand for vaccinations than expected. 

Top Stories

A line of people wait to get the COVID-19 vaccination at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The City of Milwaukee will be setting aside Mondays at the Wisconsin Center to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 65 and older. Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin Center COVID-19 vaccination site to end May 28, Milwaukee health commissioner saysMilwaukee Journal Sentinel

More than 4M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in WisconsinWPR

Tony Evers vetoes GOP bills seeking control over federal stimulus funds, announces $420 million for businessesWisconsin State Journal

Racine pharmacist brings vaccines to the community as city waits for public to come to Festival HallJournal Times

Why some believe the MPS reopening plan is unfair to high school studentsTMJ4

Chippewa County moves back to severe risk; vaccine demand decliningEau Claire Leader-Telegram

UW-Madison reports nearly 1,400 COVID-related sanctions this school yearWisconsin State Journal

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“The Johnson & Johnson news definitely did have an impact (on those already hesitant to get a shot). We are already starting to brainstorm on what we need to do differently. … States to the east and west of use are seeing higher numbers of COVID, and higher hospitalization. They are seeing younger people dying. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen in Chippewa County.”

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman explaining to the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram why demand for the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be falling.

Data to note

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Thursday that 41.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least once vaccine dose, including 79.9% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 29.7% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 73.1% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents. 

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Thursday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 641 new cases. The state also reported four COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,725. 

WisContext offers this visualization:

Find a vaccine site near you

On Thursday, DHS began partnering with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. 

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org

Madison-area restaurant owners who made it through COVID-19 say they feel grateful, supported Wisconsin State Journal

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Avatar

The byline "Wisconsin Watch" represents members of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism's editorial and public engagement and marketing staff.