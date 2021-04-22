Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As President Joe Biden celebrated 200 million vaccine doses administered across the United States — double the number he promised in his first 100 days in office — Wisconsin set its own milestone Thursday: 4 million shots into arms. Still, public health officials in the state have a steep climb toward achieving “herd immunity” from COVID-19. Milwaukee’s mass vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center is expected to close at the end of May after federal emergency funding for it is scheduled to end. And some regions of Wisconsin are reporting less demand for vaccinations than expected.
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Thursday that 41.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least once vaccine dose, including 79.9% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 29.7% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 73.1% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Thursday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 641 new cases. The state also reported four COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,725.
On Thursday, DHS began partnering with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
