Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
As more Wisconsin school buildings re-open to in-person learning, the federal government is poised to send $175 million to the state pay for COVID-19 testing of teachers, students and staff, the Associated Press reports. The funding helps answer “concerns about new coronavirus variants more easily infecting people under age 16, who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines,” the AP reports. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin State Journal reports that a once-promising COVID-19 treatment is falling out of favor as clinical trials have shown little benefit to using plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus to treat new cases of infection.
Top Stories
Wisconsin schools receiving $175 million for COVID-19 tests — Associated Press
Spotlight dims on donor plasma treatment for COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
Pediatricians concerned about rise in COVID-19 among kids — WPR
MPS COVID-19 testing identifies if class tests positive, not individual — WISN
Local school districts waiting for millions in COVID-19 money to help students — GazetteExtra
What to know about Wisconsin’s vaccine plan, who’s eligible and where to get it — USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 40.7% of Wisconsinites have received at least once vaccine dose, including 79.7% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 28.8% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 72.6% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Wednesday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 672 new cases. The state also reported three new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,721.
WisContext offers this visualization:
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Concerts on the Square will return this summer — just not on the Square — Wisconsin State Journal
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.