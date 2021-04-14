Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin has delivered at least one COVID-19 vaccination to just 17% of people incarcerated in state prisons, a pace that lags far behind the general population, according to state data. That’s despite Wisconsin prioritizing vaccinations in jails, prisons and other congregate settings where people are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
“More than 1,900 inmates were vaccinated just within the last week — meaning vaccinations are ramping up but also that relatively few vaccinations were happening throughout March,” Emily Hamer reports for the Wisconsin State Journal. “More inmates were vaccinated this last week than all of March.”
Still, new COVID-19 infections in prisons have plunged in recent months.
The Department of Corrections on Wednesday reported just four active infections among those incarcerated in the state’s overcrowded prisons. More than half of the prison population became infected earlier in the pandemic, as Wisconsin Watch has reported.
Top Stories
DOC has vaccinated 17% of Wisconsin prisoners, but ‘slow’ process compared to state — Wisconsin State Journal
Did spotlighting a rare potential vaccine side effect put more at risk? — The New York Times
Underserved communities bear brunt of paused Johnson & Johnson rollout — The Washington Post
Extension doesn’t entirely wipe worry for taxpayers who may owe the IRS — TMJ4 News
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans vote on $2 billion in spending that may violate federal rules — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Spring pollen has arrived in Milwaukee. Here’s how to tell the difference between COVID-19 and allergies — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Bridge work: Programs that support Wisconsin’s college-bound students adapt to new realities — Cap Times
Winnebago, Outagamie county executives wait for guidance on using COVID relief money — Oshkosh Northwestern
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 78.7% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 38% of the state’s overall population. About one in four Wisconsinites is fully vaccinated. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as infections again are increasing. On Wednesday, the state DHS reported a 7-day average of 823 new cases. The state also reported five new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,695.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s volunteer vaccinators: It’s ‘a joyful occasion’ to help — WPR
Small businesses expected disaster from pandemic, but most survived — WPR
Federal agency highlights free resources to help you tackle financial stress during pandemic — TMJ4 News
UW alum’s face mask makes Time magazine’s Best Inventions list — Cap Times
