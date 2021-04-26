Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin counties that overwhelmingly voted for former President Donald Trump — such as Taylor, Clark and Rusk counties — are also registering the state’s lowest vaccination rates, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel found in a new analysis.
“And counties that shifted more Republican, or ‘red,’ since 2012 are seeing lower vaccination rates than counties that shifted more blue during the same time period,” report Mary Spicuzza, Andrew Mollica, and Rick Barrett.
Education levels shape the trend as well as politics, but the vaccination disparities aren’t a rural versus urban issue, the reporters write. “Some small rural counties that voted for Biden had higher than average vaccination rates, including Ashland, Bayfield and Iowa.”
Top Stories
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 42% of Wisconsinites have received at least once vaccine dose, including 31.5% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 73.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 80.3% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Monday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 602 new cases, continuing a downward trend over the past two weeks. The state also reported a seven-day average of 7 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,756.
WisContext offers this visualization:
Resilient Wisconsin
