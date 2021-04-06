Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin may soon reach a turning point in its thus-far successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Demand has outstripped supply in the campaign’s first three-plus months, but that trend may reverse as more vaccines become available — shifting the state’s focus to persuading those who are hesitant to receive shots.
“State and federal health officials are hoping most people will want the COVID-19 vaccine, but they know some won’t. That could determine whether Wisconsin and the rest of the world, for that matter, is able to end the pandemic,” Shamane Mills reports for WPR.
As states and the federal government continue wide-ranging vaccine education campaigns, one expert says that shaming hesitant people won’t help.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced that the federal government will support a mass-vaccination site at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center beginning on Wednesday, boosting its vaccination capacity to 1,400 shots daily.
Some are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials hope education can be persuasive. — WPR
Concern rises over COVID-19 variant as 16 young children infected in Dane County child care center outbreak — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘It isn’t as remote and lonely as I thought it would be’: La Crosse teacher Julie Welch finds new ways to connect with students virtually — WPR/Wisconsin Watch
Walgreens not following U.S. guidance on Pfizer vaccine spacing — The New York Times
That second shot of COVID-19 vaccine can cause a headache and then some, but it works — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
WEDC report details goals for state’s COVID-19 recovery, which could be boosted with federal stimulus funds — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin Appeals Court sides against business group in effort to block public records — Wisconsin State Journal
68% of MMSD students will return for in-person learning — Cap Times
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 76.8% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 33.4% of the state’s overall population. More than one in five Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Tuesday, the state DHS reported 886 new cases, the highest figure since Feb. 12. The state also reported eight new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,648.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
This Wisconsin school district leader puts on full PPE and personally tests his employees for COVID-19 — Appleton Post-Crescent
‘Being able to get it this early, I’m thankful’: Milwaukee teens eager to resume normal life after getting vaccinated — TMJ4 News
Ascension St. Joe’s uses home visits to help expecting moms amid pandemic — TMJ4 News
