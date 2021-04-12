Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Even with vaccinations well underway, Michigan is suffering a surge of COVID-19 infections that has overwhelmed hospitals with more patients than seen during the fall peak of the pandemic. Conditions in Wisconsin are hardly as dire, but Michigan’s experience offers a warning of the dangers still possible at this stage of the pandemic.
Michigan’s transformation into a national COVID-19 hotspot, fueled by infections among young people, is likely linked to its relaxation of public health protections and the emergence of B.1.1.7, a more contagious variant of the virus, experts told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“With the recent overturning of Wisconsin’s mask mandate as the variant was already gradually ticking up here, health officials worry it’s only a matter of time before Wisconsin sees its own surge,” report Rory Linnane, Daphne Chen and Tim Bannon.
Vaccines remain highly effective against the virus, but states have not yet vaccinated enough people to prevent another spike without taking other public health measures, Ajay Sethi, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the reporters.
Top Stories
Michigan is overwhelmed by another COVID-19 surge, this one driven by young people. Is Wisconsin next? — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin’s child care system doesn’t work well for anyone — and the pandemic made it worse — WPR
Students learning virtually more likely to be in Wisconsin’s urban centers, new data show — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Local governments will get billions in COVID-19 relief. Now, they’re figuring out how to spend it — WPR
COVID-19 might’ve been only a preview of Wisconsin’s impending ‘Silver Tsunami’ of aging patients — The Journal Times
Liver disease up in young adults, with possible tie to pandemic-related drinking, UW Health says — Wisconsin State Journal
Milwaukee’s effort to fight ‘overdose pandemic’ during coronavirus pandemic — TMJ4 News
Alarming spike in Great Lakes drownings tied to COVID-19, study finds — Detroit Free Press
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 78.4% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 37.4% of the state’s overall population. One in four Wisconsinites is fully vaccinated. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as infections again are increasing. On Monday, the state DHS reported a 7-day average of 789 new cases. The state also reported three new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,680.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Resilient Wisconsin
As COVID-19 cases dropped and vaccinations rose, this Neenah man battled for his life at an Oshkosh hospital — Oshkosh Northwestern
