The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is encouraging nearly 28,000 people who were denied federal pandemic unemployment benefits to reapply. That’s after the U.S. Department of Labor expanded eligibility for its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The agency says it is mailing notices to previously denied applicants who may be eligible for up to 79 weeks of aid payments under the expansion.
The newly eligible workers include:
- People who refused work because their employer violated COVID-19 safety standards.
- Education institution workers who fully or partially lost their job because COVID-19 shook up their work schedules.
- Those who lost hours due to COVID-19 health measures, including restaurant workers.
Top Stories
Some Wisconsinites who declined to return to unsafe jobs could be eligible for benefits — WPR
Wisconsin’s job loss during pandemic lower than neighboring states — Wisconsin State Journal
How COVID-19 may have made the economic divides in youth sports worse than before — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Two Wisconsin ag producers, conservative law firm sue Biden over debt relief program for farmers of color — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in action in Wisconsin — Cap Times
Dane County officials: Restaurant, tavern capacity to increase to 75%, indoor gatherings can grow — Wisconsin State Journal
Western Wisconsin health officials renew push for COVID-19 protocols, vaccinations — WPR
Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects — Wisconsin State Journal
Beloit to see ‘once in a lifetime’ federal aid in latest pandemic assistance plan — Beloit Daily News
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Thursday that 42.8% of Wisconsinites have received at least once vaccine dose, including 80.7% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 33.1% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 74.8% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Thursday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 623 new cases. The state also reported a seven-day average of 13 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the full toll to 6,815.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
