Signals were mixed Friday on whether Wisconsin is emerging from the pandemic — or at risk of sliding into a dangerous new phase. While Dane County loosened some of its masking requirements — and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was safe for the quickly growing number of vaccinated people to travel — the Milwaukee County coroner announced that a 14-year-old boy had died of complications of COVID-19. The Hispanic teen-ager had leukemia and had undergone a bone marrow transplant, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. It marked just the third pandemic-related death in Wisconsin of a person under the age of 19. Meanwhile, state officials on Friday reported 875 new cases of COVID-19 compared to the previous weekly average of 531 new cases a day.
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Friday that 76.1% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 31.9% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Friday, the state DHS reported 875 new cases and eight new deaths. The statewide death toll is now 6,633.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
