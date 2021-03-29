Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he will send $2.5 billion in federal relief to help Wisconsin businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic. “The Democratic governor delivered the news at a Milwaukee cafe just before he vetoed a bill that would have given that decision-making power over billions coming to Wisconsin through the federal American Rescue Plan to Republicans who control the state Legislature,” the Milwaukee Journal reported. Evers didn’t spell out how he would spend all of the $3.2 billion he will control but said $2.5 billion of it would be used to help businesses.

Top Stories

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes a Republican bill that would have allowed the Legislature to control $3.2 billion in federal stimulus funding on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Miss Molly’s Cafe & Pastry Shop at 9201 W. Center St. in Milwaukee. Credit: Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Gov. Tony Evers announces he’ll direct $2.5 billion in federal relief money to Wisconsin businesses Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

More than 1 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated WKOW

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up Associated Press

Homeless get their COVID-19 vaccines in a special popup clinic at HALO Journal Times

What to know about Wisconsin’s vaccine plan, who’s eligible and where to get it Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Persistence key in snagging COVID-19 vaccine appointments as more area events announced Beaver Dam Daily Citizen

Quotable

“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I’m scared.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning of a possible new spike in COVID-19 infections.

Data to note

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 74.8% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 29.3% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.   

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Monday, the state DHS reported 296 new cases and three new deaths. The statewide death toll is now 6,601. 

WisContext offers this visualization. 

Find a vaccine site near you

DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map

COVID-19 patient thanks medical staff for saving his life Beloit Daily News

Telemedicine expected to keep growing post-pandemic GazetteXtra

