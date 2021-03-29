Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he will send $2.5 billion in federal relief to help Wisconsin businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic. “The Democratic governor delivered the news at a Milwaukee cafe just before he vetoed a bill that would have given that decision-making power over billions coming to Wisconsin through the federal American Rescue Plan to Republicans who control the state Legislature,” the Milwaukee Journal reported. Evers didn’t spell out how he would spend all of the $3.2 billion he will control but said $2.5 billion of it would be used to help businesses.
Top Stories
Gov. Tony Evers announces he’ll direct $2.5 billion in federal relief money to Wisconsin businesses — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
More than 1 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated — WKOW
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up — Associated Press
Homeless get their COVID-19 vaccines in a special popup clinic at HALO — Journal Times
What to know about Wisconsin’s vaccine plan, who’s eligible and where to get it — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Persistence key in snagging COVID-19 vaccine appointments as more area events announced — Beaver Dam Daily Citizen
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 74.8% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 29.3% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Monday, the state DHS reported 296 new cases and three new deaths. The statewide death toll is now 6,601.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
COVID-19 patient thanks medical staff for saving his life — Beloit Daily News
Telemedicine expected to keep growing post-pandemic — GazetteXtra
