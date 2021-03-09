Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
After a public outcry, Wisconsin health officials say they plan to announce that as many as 2 million residents with certain underlying health conditions will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. “Certainly we’ve heard loudly, and the CDC guidance indicates that (the next phase) would include people with other chronic conditions that put them at risk for COVID-19,” Deputy State Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She told the Associated Press the expansion was made possible by a growing supply of vaccines in Wisconsin, including the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot.
Top Stories
‘We’ve heard loudly’: People with pre-existing conditions to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in next phase of Wisconsin’s rollout — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible — Associated Press
March and April are critical months in stopping another Covid-19 surge, CDC director says — CNN
‘It feels like it’s the beginning of the year’: Kindergartners return to MMSD classrooms — Cap Times
Fully vaccinated Wisconsinites look forward to socializing, seeing grandkids — WPR
Alliant Center could become one of 3 federal COVID-19 vaccination sites in Wisconsin — Wisconsin State Journal
Update on Wisconsin’s inmates and COVID-19 — WPR
Few Eau Claire elementary school families opt for new, all-virtual option — Leader-Telegram
Which festivals and fairs are still on for 2021? Here is the latest — TMJ4
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 62.3% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 18.7% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
The state’s seven-day average positivity rate continues to drop. On Tuesday, DHS reported 463 additional cases and 29 new deaths.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
How parents can get up to $1,248 per child to offset costs of meals during virtual learning — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.