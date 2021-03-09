Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

After a public outcry, Wisconsin health officials say they plan to announce that as many as 2 million residents with certain underlying health conditions will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. “Certainly we’ve heard loudly, and the CDC guidance indicates that (the next phase) would include people with other chronic conditions that put them at risk for COVID-19,” Deputy State Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She told the Associated Press the expansion was made possible by a growing supply of vaccines in Wisconsin, including the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot. 

Madison resident Chia Yang, 56, gets her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a clinic put on by The Hmong Institute, in Madison, Wis., on March 9, 2021. The Hmong Institute partnered with Benevolent Specialists Project (BSP), a free clinic, to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to Hmong and Southeast Asian adults 65 and over on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Life Center in Madison. There were initially 40 people signed up to receive the allocated shots, but volunteer nurses were able to get 10 more doses out of their vials, resulting in people being able to be called in quickly from the waitlist. Yang, originally from Laos, was one of the last people to be vaccinated at the clinic that day. Credit: Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

“There is so much that’s critical riding on the next two months. How quickly we will vaccinate versus whether we will have another surge really relies on what happens in March and April.”

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaking to the National League of Cities, as reported by CNN.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 62.3% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 18.7% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.   

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. 

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate continues to drop. On Tuesday, DHS reported 463 additional cases and 29 new deaths. 

WisContext offers this visualization. 

DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. 

How parents can get up to $1,248 per child to offset costs of meals during virtual learning Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

