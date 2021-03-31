Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Gov. Tony Evers will have to get legislative permission to issue any more public health emergency orders, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled Wednesday. The high court’s ruling means that the statewide mask order — set to expire today — cannot be reinstated without the Republican-controlled Legislature’s approval. The court declared in a 4-3 decision that Evers lacks the authority to issue successive health mandates, which under state law are limited to 60 days. “We are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic,” Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote in a dissenting opinion, adding, “the majority not only arrives at erroneous conclusions, but it also obscures the consequence of its decision.”
Top Stories
Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns statewide mask mandate, blocks Evers from declaring multiple emergency orders — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Appleton and Neenah mayors won’t pursue local mask mandate after repeal of statewide order — Appleton Post Crescent
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. Now what? — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Where Is Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery lagging — and why? — PBS Wisconsin
Milwaukee could be headed for reinstated restrictions if COVID-19 cases don’t ease in coming weeks — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Ho-Chunk Nation made thousands of vaccine doses available to general public after tribal members were hesitant to get the shot — Channel 3000
Work it out: The pandemic has pushed fitness businesses to their limits — Cap Times
Technology, COVID reshape joint finance hearings — Beloit Daily News
COVID-19 variant found in Trempealeau County — Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 30.3% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 75.3% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Wednesday, the state DHS reported 563 new cases and 10 new deaths. The statewide death toll is now 6,622.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
‘We really need an Easter’: Madison-area churches see pandemic parallels in resurrection — Wisconsin State Journal
