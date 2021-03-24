Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a story profiling a Wisconsin “long-hauler” whose COVID-19 symptoms persist long after he was infected. WPR’s Rob Mentzer tells the story of Paul Mathis of Rib Mountain, Wisconsin, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October. Five months later, Mathis still suffers from a sudden racing heart beat, shortness of breath and a diminished sense of smell. Mathis is among a set of people — as many as one-third — who contracted the virus but who have yet to fully recover from it. This story is part of the WPR/Wisconsin Watch series Outbreak Wisconsin, a text and audio project that chronicles how the public health crisis — and the state’s response to it — has shaped residents in various ways. Hear Mathis’ story here.
Top Stories
‘Where am I going to be in a year?’ Paul Mathis chronicles life with symptoms that won’t go away — WPR/Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers pass bills banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin again reports record vaccine administration, rollout among top in nation — WAOW TV
Wisconsin GOP leaders praise state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout — WPR
Here’s why Wisconsinites feel shame about being eligible for the vaccine because of their BMI, and why experts say they shouldn’t — USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Legislature passes bill to allow takeout drinks; GOP seeks to give Legislature more control over federal COVID-19 funds — Wisconsin State Journal
MPS school board approves April reopening plan, excluding most high school students — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsinites complain of phishing, scams, fraud amid pandemic — Fox6 News
Gundersen, Mayo urge community members to schedule vaccine appointments anywhere available — La Crosse Tribune
Beloit school board approves hybrid graduation model — Beloit Daily News
LCHD reports waste of 100 COVID-19 vaccine doses — Tomahawk Leader
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 73.2% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 26.3% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Wednesday, the state DHS reported 776 new cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,597.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
