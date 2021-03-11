Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
In this COVID-19 update, we highlight coverage from news outlets across the country marking Thursday’s one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of the coronavirus pandemic — and the realization that the deadly new disease had taken root in the United States.
By that date — March 11, 2020 — four people in Wisconsin had died, and 241 had been infected. Today, 568,352 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19, with 6,524 succumbing to the disease. Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have lost their jobs during the pandemic. And many businesses closed their doors — some for good. On the positive side, nearly 20% of the state has received at least one vaccine dose, and state health officials on Thursday widened vaccine eligibility to an estimated 2 million more Wisconsin adults with underlying health conditions beginning March 29.
Top Stories
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 64.8% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 19.7% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
One year into a pandemic, live music barrels ahead in Green Bay area — The NEWcomer
