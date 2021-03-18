Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

Today we highlight the latest installment in the WPR/Wisconsin Watch audio diary series, Outbreak Wisconsin. In this episode, we hear from five Wisconsinites reflecting on loss, opportunity and introspection prompted by a year of pandemic living. A Madison nurse says the COVID-19 crisis made her job “more human.” A Milwaukee business owner found new outlets for her products. A Door County senior citizen found contentment after leaving a locked-down assisted living facility. A laid-off Madison bartender switched careers. And a laid-off Eau Claire shuttle service worker found fulfillment helping people with disabilities.
Top Stories
Wisconsinites share how they are coping and adapting one year into the COVID-19 pandemic — WPR/Wisconsin Watch
UW-Eau Claire to hold second federal COVID-19 vaccination site in Wisconsin — Wisconsin State Journal
Unemployment call center to be open around the clock by fall after technology upgrade — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay-area residents endured loss, cancellations, isolation. But pandemic taught some ‘to appreciate what I have.’ — Green Bay Press Gazette
Do you need to show proof of medical conditions? Dr. Rai answers COVID-19 vaccine questions — WBAY
Dane County health officials: Fully vaccinated can get close, ditch the masks — Wisconsin State Journal
Report: Pandemic has left health care workforce ‘drained’ — WPR
As vaccine outlook improves, Wisconsin turns attention to hesitancy — Cap Times
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Thursday that 70.3% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 22.9% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Thursday, DHS reported 490 additional cases and two new deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 6,565.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
Causey’s Career Corner: How COVID-19 forced 4 small-business owners to think big — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Wissota Place residents reach 100% COVID-19 immunization, reverse ribbon cutting held — Chippewa Herald
