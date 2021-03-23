Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Black and Latino elected officials and leaders in Racine are urging residents of color to get vaccinated, the Journal Times reports. The effort is an attempt to bring more protection to communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. On Tuesday, the city opened a community vaccination clinic, and it is offering free bus rides to anyone traveling to get the vaccine. The Journal Times found that in Racine County, as of Monday, 23.6% of all residents have received at least one COVID shot — roughly equivalent to the statewide average of 25.7%. However, only 8.6% of all of the county’s African-American residents have received one shot, compared to 23.2% of white residents, 9.5% of Hispanic residents and 16.2% of Asian residents.
Top Stories
‘Please get the vaccine’ | Black, Latino leaders encourage Racine’s communities of color to get vaccinated — Journal Times
Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money — Associated Press
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin nursing homes drop 47% after vaccinations — Wisconsin State Journal
More than 25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin Senate approves bill to let bars, restaurants sell cocktails to go — Cap Times
Tony Evers signs bill into law allowing dentists to administer vaccines — Wisconsin State Journal
Variants rise in some states, adding urgency to vaccine push — Bloomberg News
In a year lawmakers passed 1 bill in response to COVID, they collected $555,000 in work expenses — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vaccines up, but region falling behind state rate — Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
Be patient: Dr. Rai says vaccine appointments will open as supply comes in — WBAY
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 72.8% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 25.7% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
Resilient Wisconsin
DBA eyes getting closer to normal with 2021 spring, summer events — Beloit Daily News
Here’s what you can get for free in the Milwaukee area if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
