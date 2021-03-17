Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

Appleton Post-Crescent reporter Madeline Heim found that some Wisconsin residents with disabilities were being denied access to vaccines, even though the state has prioritized them for inoculation. Starting March 1, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, such as Family Care and IRIS, were eligible for COVID-19 shots “but many vaccine providers didn’t get that message,” Heim found. Beyond that, Heim, a former Wisconsin Watch intern, identified additional barriers including “transportation, overreliance on phone apps and computers for making appointments and not allowing family members to accompany loved ones during vaccinations.”
Top Stories
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine was already tough for Wisconsinites with disabilities. Then, some providers weren’t aware they were eligible. — Appleton Post-Crescent
April shutoffs loom for more than 93,000 Wisconsin households, but federal aid is on the way — Wisconsin State Journal
For spring season, young athletes get back in the game despite Covid risk — Kaiser Health News
Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s fifth statewide pandemic election — Cap Times
First case of Brazil COVID-19 variant identified in Lake County — Kenosha News
Madison quietly passed on enforcing much-loathed alternate-side parking rule amid COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
UW-Whitewater administrator issues warning after ‘large gatherings’ over weekend — Janesville Gazette
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 69.7% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 22.4% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Wednesday, DHS reported 318 additional cases and 15 new deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 6,554.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
Dita’s size triples thanks to loyal fans — Beloit Daily News
