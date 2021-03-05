Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
More than 1 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 500,000 have received two doses, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday, touting a statewide vaccination campaign whose pace had frustrated some still waiting but is among the quickest in the country.
Within those numbers: More than one in four Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have been fully vaccinated and nearly three in five have gotten their first dose.
“While we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel. And every day we are one step closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life,” Evers said in a statement.
Wisconsin is racing to inoculate more residents as health officials flag additional infections from a more contagious coronavirus variant, David Wahlberg reports for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Top Stories
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 59.8% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 17.6% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents. The disparity between Native Americans and white residents, however, has narrowed in recent weeks.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
DHS reported a seven-day average of 11 new deaths and 479 new infections Friday, Wisconsin’s lowest infection average since June 30.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
