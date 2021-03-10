President Joe Biden hosts a March 10, 2020 event in which he announces the purchase of 100 million additional vaccine doses. Credit: C-SPAN screenshot
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed on a pure party-line vote President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, providing funding for vaccines, schools, small businesses, $1,400 payments to most Americans and programs aimed at stemming poverty. The bill expands the child tax credit, projected to lift millions of U.S. children out of poverty through monthly payments to parents. Republicans call the bill a Democratic “wish list” with just 9% of spending aimed directly at battling the pandemic. PolitiFact has labeled that critique “half true,” saying that while a small fraction of the total is health care spending, “a significant percentage of the bill aims to address the financial fallout caused by the pandemic.”

Julie Welch gives a virtual math lesson to her sixth grade students from her home in West Salem, Wis., on Feb. 8, 2021. Bella, a Landseer Newfoundland dog, sits behind her. Health reasons pushed Welch, 54, to apply to teach for the Coulee Region Virtual Academy, which the School District of La Crosse offered this year as an alternative to in-person classes. Credit: Angela Major / WPR

“I really think we’re almost there.”

Dr. Paul Offit, director, Vaccine Education Center director, telling CNN that the U.S. could reach “herd immunity” by the end of summer if enough people get vaccinated.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 63.4% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 19.1% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.   

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Wednesday, DHS reported 516 additional cases and 14 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,524. 

WisContext offers this visualization. 

DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. 

