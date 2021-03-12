Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced he would follow the directive of President Joe Biden and open COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults in the state by May 1. Meanwhile, at the end of March, a broad swath of state residents with conditions including obesity, diabetes and cancer will be eligible for vaccination. Even if they qualify, however, some residents struggle to find a COVID-19 shot. Wisconsin Watch/WPR reporter Bram Sable-Smith collects tips from people who have gotten vaccinated and interviews the head of a rapidly growing Facebook group that helps connect residents with providers. Writes Sable-Smith: “Wisconsin is among the nation’s leaders in distributing inoculations to those who want them, but demand still outpaces supply, and some eligible residents still struggle to find appointments.”
Top Stories
How to get a COVID-19 shot in Wisconsin: Vaccine hunters share tips — WPR/Wisconsin Watch
Everyone in Wisconsin will be vaccine eligible May 1 — Associated Press
Millions in Wisconsin to be eligible for vaccine starting March 29 — Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
Wisconsin plans to use honor system when residents with certain health conditions become eligible for vaccine March 29 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
$1,400 checks are coming in the new coronavirus relief bill. Here’s who will get them, and who won’t. — USA TODAY
Madison School District to return all grades to in-person learning — Wisconsin State Journal
Bellin Health to provide vaccinations at Lambeau Field beginning March 17 — Green Bay Press-Gazette
UW-Madison plans graduates-only commencement ceremony at Camp Randall — Wisconsin State Journal
As capacity limits ease, restaurants, bars and theaters prepare — Cap Times
Another side effect from COVID-19: hair loss — Wisconsin State Journal
900 emails of COVID vaccination registrants accidentally shared in Walworth County — Kenosha News
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 66.2% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 20.4% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Friday, DHS reported 550 additional cases and one new death, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,525.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic level, further rebound seen as vaccinations increase — Wisconsin State Journal
This year’s Thoughts for Food set an all-time fundraising record despite being virtual — Journal Times
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.