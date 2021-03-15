Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As Wisconsin tops 2 million shots in the arms of state residents, newly released data show that health care providers here have wasted very few of the precious doses. Wisconsin Watch/WPR reporter Bram Sable-Smith finds that just .16% of the 1.4 million vaccine doses allocated to Wisconsin in February were wasted, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. The biggest loss remains the bizarre case of a conspiracy-minded Grafton pharmacist who intentionally destroyed more than 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine because he believed it was unsafe. That pharmacist has pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempting to tamper with a consumer product and is awaiting sentencing.
Top Stories
Wisconsin has wasted few COVID-19 vaccine doses, data show — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
More than 2M doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin — Channel 3000
FEMA takes over COVID-19 vaccinations at Wisconsin Center — WISN 12
More relief in sight for those struggling to make rent, mortgage and utility payments — WPR
COVID-19 has exposed health inequity; how can Racine address it? — Journal Times
Wisconsin restaurant workers quietly added to list eligible for COVID-19 vaccine — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Studies continue to show a link between obesity and severe COVID-19 illness —WPR
Dunn County coalition urges bars, restaurants to follow CDC guidelines on St. Patrick’s Day — WPR
Turner High School staff ‘ready and excited’ for transition to block schedule — Beloit Daily News
COVID-19: A year later, readers look back at impact of pandemic on their lives — Dunn County News
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 68.4% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 21.6% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Monday, DHS reported 294 additional cases and no new deaths, leaving the statewide death toll unchanged at 6,536.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
Social workers lead effort to provide struggling families with basic supplies during pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic level, further rebound seen as vaccinations increase — Wisconsin State Journal
