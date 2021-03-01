Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin on Monday expanded COVID-19 eligibility to an estimated 700,000 additional residents, adding a broad group of essential workers — including school and child care staff, bus drivers, grocery store workers and others — to a list that already included frontline health care professionals, emergency responders and people 65 years and older.
Among those still not prioritized: people with chronic health conditions who don’t meet the type of age or occupation requirements listed above. That’s despite the fact that many chronically ill people are more likely to develop serious consequences from a COVID-19 infection, Rob Mentzer reports for WPR.
“In leaving those with chronic conditions until later, the state committee that set Wisconsin’s vaccine priority order departed from the guidance issued last year by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Mentzer reports, adding that the omission is fueling frustration and anger among some affected.
Quotable
In a Twitter thread, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, pushes back against the perception that the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is inferior to other approved vaccines:
Folks—J&J vaccine is not “inferior”. It gives 100% protection against deaths just like Pfizer and Moderna ones. 72% in US overall—but was tested in a different era with more variants. And faster deployment for poorer areas, but worries about perception. 🧵https://t.co/BU5xnoGjpO— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 1, 2021
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 54.4% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 15.7% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin.
“This map is intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area. It is also meant to provide a snapshot of where vaccines are being sent across the state,” the website says. DHS adds that vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
