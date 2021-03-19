Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As a growing number of Wisconsin school districts welcome students back into the classroom, new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Friday should make that easier. The CDC is now recommending 3 feet between students, relaxing the old 6-foot standard. According to the Associated Press, schools in some states have already been placing students 3 feet apart, and the agency was swayed by studies showing instruction could be offered safely under those conditions. The CDC also discarded guidance that students needed to be separated by plastic shields.
Top Stories
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer — Associated Press
Official: Vaccine supply could make herd immunity possible by July 1 — Cap Times
Rock County’s first COVID-19 patient ready to live again — GazetteExtra
UW-Madison admin, student leaders clash over pandemic funds ahead of third round of funding — Channel 3000
Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin warn residents of COVID-19 vaccine phone scam — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
State moving forward with unemployment system updates, plans to offer 24-hour claims service — Wisconsin State Journal
Chippewa Valley residents share tales of death, sickness, stress, quarantine, hope — Eau Claire Leader Telegram
Michigan may be nation’s next COVID-19 hotspot: 7 things to know — Becker’s Hospital Review
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Friday that 71.2% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 23.8% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Friday, DHS reported 390 additional cases and six new deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 6,562.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
