President Joe Biden says the United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses available for the country’s full adult population by the end of May, although delivering all of those shots will take longer, The New York Times reports.
“Mr. Biden had previously said there would be enough doses by the end of July,” Sharon LaFraniere and Sheryl Gay Stolberg report. “On Tuesday, he said the faster production of the vaccine was in part the result of an agreement by the pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co to help manufacture the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine under an unusual deal, brokered by the White House.”
Biden’s promise comes as Wisconsin is set to receive 47,000 additional doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — boosting hopes that vaccine supplies will catch up with demands, shortening wait times for those seeking shots, Scott Bauer reports for the Associated Press.
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 55.4% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 16% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents. The disparity between Native Americans and white residents, however, has narrowed in recent weeks.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths. Wisconsin’s seven-day average for daily infections on Tuesday reached its lowest point since early July.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin.
“This map is intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area. It is also meant to provide a snapshot of where vaccines are being sent across the state,” the website says. DHS adds that vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
After catering stopped during pandemic, Wisconsin chef cooked on with take-and-heat meals — Appleton Post-Crescent
Pandemic restrictions have ‘added an extra layer of stress’ for pregnant women. These doulas are helping. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aspiring teacher from western Racine County wins scholarship to overcome COVID-19 and stay in college — The Journal Times
