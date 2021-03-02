Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism. 

President Joe Biden says the United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses available for the country’s full adult population by the end of May, although delivering all of those shots will take longer, The New York Times reports. 

“Mr. Biden had previously said there would be enough doses by the end of July,” Sharon LaFraniere and Sheryl Gay Stolberg report. “On Tuesday, he said the faster production of the vaccine was in part the result of an agreement by the pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co to help manufacture the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine under an unusual deal, brokered by the White House.” 

Biden’s promise comes as Wisconsin is set to receive 47,000 additional doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — boosting hopes that vaccine supplies will catch up with demands, shortening wait times for those seeking shots, Scott Bauer reports for the Associated Press. 

Top Stories 

Nursing student Tristan Ruch administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Luis Torres, a graduate student who is studying MRI research, at Nicholas Recreation Center at UW-Madison. Credit: Ruthie Hauge / Cap Times

Kroger joins Walgreens in offering COVID-19 shots at some Wisconsin storesWisconsin State Journal 

Biden says there will be enough vaccine available for all adults by the end of May, as Johnson & Johnson makes a deal to boost supply.The New York Times

Wisconsin to get 47,000 doses of newly approved vaccineAssociated Press 

Wisconsin would receive $3.2 billion in COVID-19 aid under House stimulus billMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Dane County to loosen restrictions, adopt new measures for pandemic reopeningWisconsin State Journal 

Tony Evers: Prioritized funding for schools offering in-person classes is “out of the question”Wisconsin State Journal 

Appleton Area School District aims to get teachers, school staff the first round of the COVID vaccine in MarchAppleton Post-Crescent 

Edgewood College officially commits to in-person classes for 2021-22 school yearMadison365 

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“Once we have three or four or more vaccines available, we will be able vaccinate people as they want it.”

Judy Burrows, spokesperson for the Marathon County Health Department, as quoted by WAOW

Data to note

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 55.4% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 16% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents. The disparity between Native Americans and white residents, however, has narrowed in recent weeks.   

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. 

WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths. Wisconsin’s seven-day average for daily infections on Tuesday reached its lowest point since early July.  

Find a vaccine site near you

DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. 

“This map is intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area. It is also meant to provide a snapshot of where vaccines are being sent across the state,” the website says. DHS adds that vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. 

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org

FourOne Food Group co-owner and chef David Bennett assembles meals for Prepd, a meals-to-go foodservice that became the biggest part of the business during the pandemic. Credit: William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK – Wisconsin

After catering stopped during pandemic, Wisconsin chef cooked on with take-and-heat meals Appleton Post-Crescent 

Pandemic restrictions have ‘added an extra layer of stress’ for pregnant women. These doulas are helping. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Aspiring teacher from western Racine County wins scholarship to overcome COVID-19 and stay in college The Journal Times 

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Avatar

Wisconsin Watch

The byline "Wisconsin Watch" represents members of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism's editorial and public engagement and marketing staff.