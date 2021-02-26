Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Beginning Monday, Wisconsin will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to about 700,000 additional residents, even as scarce supplies have left some already eligible residents struggling to schedule appointments.
On Friday, the state Department of Health Services rolled out a new website to help residents find local vaccination clinics.
Wisconsin is currently vaccinating people 65 and older, about half of whom have received at least one of two doses. Corrections officials, frontline health workers, staff and residents of assisted living facilities and emergency responders are also currently eligible.
Eligibility will expand to school and child care staff, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, and staff and residents in congregate living settings, including jails and prisons.
“While these groups are eligible on March 1, educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving vaccine in March and early April, and the remaining groups can plan to be vaccinated in April and May,” DHS said Thursday.
UW Health on Thursday moved back 4,000 vaccine appointments due to inadequate supplies, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Thursday that 51.3% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 14.9% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has released an interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin.
“This map is intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area. It is also meant to provide a snapshot of where vaccines are being sent across the state,” the website says. DHS adds that vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
