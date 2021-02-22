Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday reported zero new COVID-19 deaths statewide, leaving the state’s death toll unmoved for the second consecutive day.
Before Sunday, Nov. 22 was the most recent day when DHS reported no new deaths.
“While #COVID19 is still here in #Wisconsin, we appreciate your efforts to #SlowTheSpread,” DHS tweeted Monday. “Please continue to #MaskUpWisconsin, keep 6′ from others, and wash your hands.”
Wisconsin’s full COVID-19 death toll sits at 6,284. Wisconsin State Journal reporter David Wahlberg tells the stories of six of the residents we’ve lost.
Top Stories
Pregnant women face personal decision on whether to get COVID-19 vaccine — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
6,200 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of some we’ve lost. — Wisconsin State Journal
Even Wisconsin health care workers have declined the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts think outreach, time can win people’s trust. — USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department removed its vaccine registration link amid supply shortage and public frustration — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin Walgreens locations used up the 18,000 vaccine doses they got from the feds in just three days — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
UW-Madison, student government at odds over how to help students struggling during COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
As classrooms reopen, stagnant water pipes pose a health risk — and schools don’t have to do anything about it — Chalkbeat
The costs of vaccine alarmism — The Morning (New York Times newsletter)
Health care staffing concerns ease as workforce gets vaccinated for COVID-19 — Janesville Gazette
Parents urge return to school, staff concerned about lack of vaccinations — Beloit Daily News
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which shows that 46.7% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 13.9% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
College students and mental health counselors in Madison adapt to pandemic needs — Cap Times
A reddit user posted this message to the University of Wisconsin-Madison community:
Thank you to whoever called an ambulance for me from r/UWMadison
