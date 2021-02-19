Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Marine Corps veteran Brandon Cacek on Friday morning finally received unemployment benefits from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development — 11 months after he lost his substitute teaching job due to the pandemic and one day after Wisconsin Watch and WPR featured his wait in a story about proposals to fix Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance system, which buckled during the pandemic.
“Time to do good things,” Cacek, a husband and father of two in Marinette, Wisconsin, emailed reporter Bram Sable-Smith on Friday.
Cacek fell behind with creditors during a wait that mirrored the experiences of thousands of Wisconsinites laid off during the pandemic. The compensation hit his account more than seven weeks after an administrative law judge ruled that DWD had erroneously denied his application for federal pandemic relief.
Cacek said he received benefits covering his time out of work from March through November, when DWD’s system stopped letting him apply.
DWD spokesperson Amy Barrilleaux said the department could not confirm whether the news story prompted approval of Cacek’s claim.
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which shows that 44.8% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 13.4% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
