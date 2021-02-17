Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight stories about President Joe Biden’s town hall event in Milwaukee Tuesday night aimed at bolstering support for his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which includes $1,400 checks for adults and up to $3,500 per child for families. The measures, while popular with the public, are facing strong opposition from Republicans in Congress.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday unveiled his two-year budget, which includes numerous pandemic-related initiatives, such as $200 million in pandemic relief for small businesses to retain or rehire workers. Evers also is proposing $79 million to replace the state’s “brittle, antiquated” unemployment insurance system that has buckled as hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have filed claims after losing their jobs during the pandemic. Republicans who control the Legislature say they likely will ignore Evers’ budget and write their own.
Top Stories
Data to note
Wisconsin has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — 1,023,576 shots to be exact — as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health Services.
Here’s a look at the DHS vaccine dashboard, which shows that 41.5% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 12.7% of the state’s overall population.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
