Today we highlight the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s preview of President Joe Biden’s appearance Tuesday night at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, where he’ll push his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal in his first major political trip as president.
The CNN “Presidential Town Hall” will begin at 8 p.m., with Biden taking questions from Anderson Cooper and invited guests.
“There will likely be a keen focus on the administration’s policies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, including the roll-out of vaccines and the reopening of schools,” the newspaper reports. “Ahead of Biden’s visit, elected leaders Tuesday called for more vaccine to be sent to Milwaukee County.”
Also Tuesday night, Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give his budget address as he rolls out a suite of spending proposals, including COVID relief. The address will be live streamed on his YouTube channel beginning at 7 p.m.
Data to note
Wisconsin is nearing 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, with 996,591 shots given as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services.
Here’s a look at the DHS vaccine dashboard, which shows that 40.4% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 12.5% of the state’s overall population.
DHS continues to log fewer daily infections, with the seven-day average of daily cases now at 755 — the lowest since early September. Deaths are down to a seven-day average of 16 per day, the lowest since mid-October. Wisconsin’s pandemic death toll now sits at 6,204.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
