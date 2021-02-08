Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
More infectious variants. COVID-19 reinfections. Persistent racial disparities in vaccinations. As deaths, hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 continue to drop nationwide — and Wisconsin shoots to the top of the states when it comes to daily vaccinations per capita — new worrisome trends are emerging. And with that come conflicting predictions on whether the United States is leaving the pandemic behind — or even more dangerous times lie ahead. Regardless of which scenario is correct, experts’ advice remains the same: Wear a mask. Maintain distance from others not in your household. Avoid large gatherings. Wash your hands frequently.
Top Stories
Racial disparities in Milwaukee County’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution continue — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin moves to top of nation in daily COVID-19 vaccinations as plans for free clinics ramp up — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Why the U.S. is underestimating Covid reinfection — Kaiser Health News
Despite dip in Covid-19 cases, expert says US is in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ as variants spread — CNN
State’s first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be in Rock County — Wisconsin State Journal
The former Cudahy Kmart will become a community vaccination clinic by March — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Where do vaccine doses go, and who gets them? The algorithms decide — New York Times
New Dane County order eases COVID-19 restrictions as hopes turn to vaccine — Cap Times
Dr. James H. Stein: What you need to know about the virus, vaccines and facemasks — Wisconsin State Journal
Strict adherence to safety protocols key as Milwaukee teams prepare to welcome back fans — WPR
Busing among the logistical challenges as some area schools return for in-person learning — Cap Times
Quotable
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 543 new cases and just one additional COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,055. The agency said 165,370 people in Wisconsin have been fully vaccinated, with another 400,000-plus who have had at least one dose.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
DHS offers this snapshot of the state’s progress in administering vaccines.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
Pet groomers, veterinarians seeing higher demand for services as more animals finding homes — Beloit Daily News
