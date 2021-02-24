Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a WPR story about what parents should consider as they weigh sending their children back to reopening school buildings at this stage of the pandemic.
“There are the children’s needs as students, like specialized services for those with learning differences that might work better in person, individualized attention and a relief from the screen fatigue that can make it difficult for some to focus,” Madeline Fox reports. “There are also their needs as children, such as socializing in-person with their classmates, seeing other trusted adults and getting easier access to wraparound services like school psychologists, school lunches and school nurses. Then, there are the families’ needs. Some rely on the child care school provides.”
Fox’s story rounds up a list of questions parents can ask as they aim to balance “vigilance and unnecessary panic.”
Top Stories
Wisconsin teachers will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
More schools are returning to in-person learning. How do you decide to send your child back? — WPR
Northeast Wisconsin races to improve rural broadband after pandemic exposes ‘horrible’ internet speeds — Green Bay Press-Gazette
State lawmakers defy governors in a Covid-era battle for power — The New York Times
The growing evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines can reduce transmission, explained — Vox
Winnebago County scraps local mask order that would go in effect if statewide mandate is overturned — Oshkosh Northwestern
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID — Associated Press
Public Health drops complaint against dance studio, will incorporate allegations into counterclaim in related lawsuit — Wisconsin State Journal
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which shows that 48.1% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 14.2% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
Support centers: Madison’s neighborhood and community centers step up as pandemic drags on — Cap Times
