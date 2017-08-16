Have you experienced hate or bias? Tell us your story

There are no reliable data on hate crimes and incidents of bias. In an attempt to collect data and stories on hate and discrimination incidents in our community, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism has joined ProPublica’s Documenting Hate project.

When you fill out this form you are sharing your story with ProPublica, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and a coalition of news organizations, civil rights groups and universities. Your information will not be shared outside the coalition without your permission, and it will not be reported to police. Thank you for your participation.

¿Has sido víctima del odio? Cuenta aquí tu historia.

Read more about WCIJ’s role in the project here.



