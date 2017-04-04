Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism hiring paid public engagement and marketing intern for 2017-18 academic year

The award-winning Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is seeking to hire a public engagement and marketing intern for the 2017-18 academic year.

The paid intern will assist the Associate Director in engaging the Center’s audiences through social media, events and other outreach, and working to increase and track the reach and impact of WisconsinWatch.org reports.

The internship will begin in fall 2017 and may be extended for up to a full year.

Eligibility is limited to undergraduate and graduate students who are currently enrolled in or graduating in May 2017 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where the independent nonprofit and nonpartisan Center is based.

Pay is $11 an hour. The schedule is flexible and negotiable — about 15 to 40 hours per week during the academic year.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017.

The intern will be provided office space in Vilas Communication Hall.

Some travel around Wisconsin may be required. Access to a laptop is required.

Strong editorial and social media writing skills, keen attention to detail and an ability to work independently are desired. Excel, WordPress, Adobe, Mailchimp and basic design skills are preferred.

Applicants must submit the following in electronic form to Associate Director Lauren Fuhrmann at lfuhrmann@wisconsinwatch.org:

One-page cover letter stating why you should be selected for the position — your passion for public engagement and public service, writing and communication skills, digital media skills, and how this job enhances your career development.

Resume including relevant work experience — marketing communication (e.g., advertising, PR, digital media planning) and public engagement (e.g., nonprofit marketing, social marketing, election campaigns, public outreach); digital media skills; awards; GPA and relevant course list; three contacts for reference.

Up to five writing samples and/or design portfolio, and links to social media profiles that demonstrate your online presence.

Questions may be directed to Fuhrmann at lfuhrmann@wisconsinwatch.org, 608-963-1249, or in the Center’s office, 5006 Vilas Communication Hall.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Center increases the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin while training current and future generations of investigative journalists. Its work fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy. The Center is guided by its values: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Seek solutions. It focuses on government integrity — particularly the role of money in politics and policymaking — and quality of life issues such as education, the environment, the economy, health and the justice system.

Since July 2009, the Center has produced nearly 300 major news reports that have been cited, published or broadcast by more than 500 newspapers, radio and TV stations and news websites in Wisconsin and nationwide. The estimated audience of the Center’s reports is nearly 59 million people. The Center has received 48 Milwaukee Press Club Awards and three finalist citations in the Investigative Reporters and Editors Awards student category. In 2012, the Center’s collaboration with the UW-Madison journalism school won the Associated Press Media Editor’s first Innovator of the Year for College Students award.

The Center’s former reporting interns are thriving in journalism and related fields. They have worked for news organizations across the nation and around the world, including the Green Bay Press-Gazette, WisPolitics.com, USA Today, Voice of San Diego, NBC, Appleton Post-Crescent, The Nation, Yakima Herald Republic, Forbes and The Associated Press.

More details about the Center’s journalistic and financial operations are available at: http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/about/